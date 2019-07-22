‘They’re trying to gag Mueller’: Ex-White House attorney worries Bill Barr’s scheme will work
Attorney General Bill Barr is trying to “gag” special counsel Robert Mueller before his public testimony before Congress on Wednesday, former acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal worried on MSNBC on Monday.
“When you see these new reports that the Barr Justice Department continues to try to narrow what will come out of this hearing, what does that say to you?” MSNBC anchor Ari Melber asked.
“I’m extremely concerned. I don’t think it’s narrow. I think it looks like they’re trying to gag Mueller and trying to say anything not in the report is presumptively privileged,” Katyal explained.
“And Mueller is so by the book, I suspect that will influence him greatly what Barr and others are trying to say in terms of squelching him,” he worried.
“That’s big coming from you, let me pause on that,” Melber interjected. “I used the more loose or broad term of narrow. You’re saying you view this new reporting is Bob Barr gagging Mueller and leaning into what Barr knows, moves Mueller whether he agrees or not, that is the rules.”
“If the Politico report is right, that does seem to me what it’s about,” he replied.
Watch:
Trump is a ‘human opioid’ who feeds racism to his ‘white identity cult’: author
Democrats will lose the 2020 campaign if they treat it like a typical election and instead need to make a moral issue against President Donald Trump, author Tim Wise explained on MSNBC on Monday.
Wise is the author of the 2004 book White Like Me: Reflections on Race from a Privileged Son.
"As Democrats work on their strategy to counter President Trump ahead of the 2020 election. Anti-racism activist Tim Wise -- who helped to defeat David Duke in two campaigns in the 1990s -- provided this advice for Democrats," anchor Chris Matthews said.
He read excerpts of tweets from Wise.
Trump asked right-wing conspiracy theorist congressman to help him pick his next Director of National Intelligence
On Monday, Politico reported that President Donald Trump is consulting with Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) about who he should consider to replace Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats.
Nunes has led the Republican side of the House Intelligence Committee since 2015 and chaired the committee for four years, despite having no professional qualifications of any kind for that role. Since 2017, he has been known for his stunts and conspiracy theories intended to discredit the Russia investigation and throw suspicion on anyone who looks into Trump's conduct.
Conservative newspaper hilariously trolls Trump about his failure to build any new border wall
The conservative Washington Examiner trolled President Donald Trump for his failure to construct any new border barricade during his 30 months in office.
On Monday, Trump lashed out at the media on Twitter for not giving him positive coverage for his wall, which he erroneously claimed would be paid for by Mexico.
The Examiner replied to Trump on Twitter, posting an article headlined, "Trump has not built a single mile of new border fence after 30 months in office."