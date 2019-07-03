‘This is bizarre’: Onlookers stunned as Trump flagrantly contradicts his own administration on census forms

President Donald Trump contradicted two of his cabinet agencies to deny “fake” reports that his administration had agreed to print census forms without a citizenship question.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled last week that the Trump administration had not offered a compelling legal argument to include the question, and the president at first claimed the White House lawyer would seek to delay the census process.

But the Department of Justice and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said this week the administration would go ahead and print forms without the question to meet the constitutionally mandated deadline.

Wednesday morning, the president insisted those on-the-record statements were inaccurate.

“The News Reports about the Department of Commerce dropping its quest to put the Citizenship Question on the Census is incorrect or, to state it differently, FAKE!” Trump tweeted. “We are absolutely moving forward, as we must, because of the importance of the answer to this question.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The News Reports about the Department of Commerce dropping its quest to put the Citizenship Question on the Census is incorrect or, to state it differently, FAKE! We are absolutely moving forward, as we must, because of the importance of the answer to this question. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 3, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

The president’s statements baffled observers.

I don’t think it is “fake” that the Census intended to print the question. But they probably got ahead of POTUS, base got angry, POTUS slammed the brakes. — Amber Athey (@amber_athey) July 3, 2019 ADVERTISEMENT

lol but of course https://t.co/nxA1HgW1GE — Tom Tomorrow (@tomtomorrow) July 3, 2019 ADVERTISEMENT

This is the President of the United States claiming he will defy a Supreme Court ruling. Trump continues to showcase just how much he believes he is above the law. https://t.co/3FUZacwsMM ADVERTISEMENT — Ahmed Baba (@AhmedBaba_) July 3, 2019

Just so we’re clear here, an attorney in Trump’s DOJ said in an email, which was confirmed by a DOJ spokeswoman, that “the decision has been made to print the 2020 Decennial Census questionnaire without a citizenship question.” ADVERTISEMENT And here’s Trump’s Commerce Secretary: pic.twitter.com/NS0Cfp8hVY — Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) July 3, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Dude, you appear more confused than usual. Take a nap? — mj caswell (@mjcaswell) July 3, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Can we all just agree that Trump’s dementia is getting worse? Pence had to be called back to DC because Donnie had no idea he was President… — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) July 3, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Your tweet about the census appears to be…fake news, @realDonaldTrump

👇https://t.co/BElRZTT9Yi — Kaz Weida (@kazweida) July 3, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Every day, nothing but chaos. Tweets, statements, decisions…nothing sticks, nothing ever is true, nothing ever is connected to a core policy. A dysfunctional administration led by a corrupt, undisciplined, erratic, chaotic incompetent illegit sociopath president. #Trump — Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) July 3, 2019

The Census is already being printed per your own administration. https://t.co/SKjEbQS4GO — Ryan Hill (@RyanHillMI) July 3, 2019

The census is ALREADY BEING PRINTED Spanky. What are u going to do? Try to print another census &waste even more money? SCOTUS said u couldn’t put the question in the census​, u had no reason for it other than to discriminate against immigrants and the blue states where they live — Kathy Bruno (@kbrunocrafts) July 3, 2019

Say what?

From AP: DOJ spokeswoman Kelly Laco confirmed there would be “no citizenship question on 2020 census.”

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross: “The Census Bureau has started the process of printing the decennial questionnaires without the question”https://t.co/yAO2VwatrZ https://t.co/ag96xzSE1R — daniel macht (@danmacht) July 3, 2019

So who is lying Fox News, your DoJ, or YOU?

I gotta go with the odds and say YOU are the liar. DOJ says citizenship question being dropped from 2020 Census: NY attorney general’s office https://t.co/8Jd97toOdy #FoxNews — TX Pablito (@pumbarger) July 3, 2019