Quantcast
Connect with us

This word is the single biggest tipoff that Trump is lying

Published

1 hour ago

on

President Donald Trump exhibits a verbal tic that gives away some of his biggest whoppers.

The president tells demonstrable lies on a daily basis, but it’s a “flashing red light” that he’s lying when he recounts someone calling him “sir,” according to CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale.

“Trump has told false ‘sir’ stories on all manner of subjects: health care, the Middle East, the courts, unions and — just last week — both tariffs and social media,” Dale wrote. “But no genre of Trump story is more reliably sir-heavy than his collection of suspiciously similar tales about macho men breaking into tears of gratitude in his presence.”

Trump claimed he called off a military strike on Iran last month after a general told him about the expected casualties, but Dale said he was certain the president was lying about something when he included his giveaway “tell” in the recollection.

“We were cocked & loaded to retaliate last night on 3 different sights when I asked, how many will die,” Trump tweeted. “150 people, sir, was the answer from a General. 10 minutes before the strike I stopped it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier this year, Trump described farmers and ranchers standing behind him in 2017 as he signed an executive order ending a water regulation, and he claimed half of them were crying.

“‘Sir, you gave me back my life,'” Trump recalled one particularly masculine man saying. “‘You gave me back my property.'”

However, that signing ceremony was recorded on video, which is still available on the White House YouTube channel, and doesn’t show anyone crying behind the president.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’ve been writing about Trump’s ‘sir’ fabrications for a year now,” Dale wrote. “As the Twitter mockery of these stories has increased, Trump has not slowed down one bit. He regaled audiences with tales about supposed ‘sir’ moments on consecutive days last week.”

Trump told a gathering of supportive social media personalities that other supporters have been prevented from following him on Twitter, but the company won’t allow them.

“‘Sir, we want to follow you,'” Trump claimed they say. “‘They don’t let us on.'”

ADVERTISEMENT

Dale said his suspicions about Iran, which were raised by Trump’s “sir,” were proven right after CNN reported the president had been told about the casualty estimate well in advance of the strike.


Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump’s ‘craziness’ will drive Mexico to find other sources of soybeans — permanently hurting US farmers: Ex-diplomat

Published

59 mins ago

on

July 17, 2019

By

President Donald Trump believes he has worked out a killer trade deal with Mexico and Canada -- but one former Mexican diplomat tells Storm Lake Times columnist Art Cullen that the damage done to the relationship between the countries will have lasting ramifications for years to come.

Jorge Guajardo, who served for six years as Mexico's ambassador to China, recently explained to Cullen that Trump's erratic behavior has shown his country that it must look for other major trading partners so it doesn't run the risk of getting burned by the United States again.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Yale psychiatrist: Trump using racism as a coping mechanism as his mental state rapidly deteriorates

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 17, 2019

By

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump continued to attack the young congresswomen of color nicknamed "The Squad," after he was criticized for saying the women should go back to their own countries, even though all four are U.S. citizens. Now, he's doubling down.

On Twitter Wednesday he called the women "left-wing cranks." He added that they were free to leave if they don't like America.

Raw Story spoke with Dr. Bandy X. Lee about the President's racist tirades against Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and Ayanna Pressley (D-IL).

Lee is a forensic psychiatrist and an expert on violence at Yale School of Medicine. She helped launch a public health approach to global violence prevention as a consultant to the World Health Organization and other United Nations bodies since 2002. She is author of the textbook, “Violence: An Interdisciplinary Approach to Causes, Consequences, and Cures,” president of the World Mental Health Coalition, and editor of the New York Times bestseller, “The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump: 37 Psychiatrists and Mental Health Experts Assess a President.”

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

This word is the single biggest tipoff that Trump is lying

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 17, 2019

By

President Donald Trump exhibits a verbal tic that gives away some of his biggest whoppers.

The president tells demonstrable lies on a daily basis, but it's a "flashing red light" that he's lying when he recounts someone calling him "sir," according to CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale.

"Trump has told false 'sir' stories on all manner of subjects: health care, the Middle East, the courts, unions and -- just last week -- both tariffs and social media," Dale wrote. "But no genre of Trump story is more reliably sir-heavy than his collection of suspiciously similar tales about macho men breaking into tears of gratitude in his presence."

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

LEARN MORE
close-image