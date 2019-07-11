Quantcast
Connect with us

Top official explains why some Trump superfans were left out of White House summit: ‘We aren’t that stupid’

Published

1 min ago

on

The White House is hosting a summit for pro-Trump social media personalities, but some of the president’s boosters are wondering why they weren’t invited to the event.

Social media director Dan Scavino, a longtime aide to President Donald Trump, is taking the lead in organizing the summit and forming its agenda, two sources told The Daily Beast.

ADVERTISEMENT

But White House staffers told the website they made the easy choice to exclude some of the president’s more controversial supporters — such as InfoWars conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, anti-Muslim activist Laura Loomer and Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes — who have been banned from Twitter and other social media platforms.

“What benefit would it be to anyone if Laura Loomer were in the same room with the president?” one senior Trump administration official told The Daily Beast. “Why on earth would we do that? We aren’t that stupid. Come on.”

Loomer and other pro-Trump figures have been ranting about their exclusion on Telegram, a Russian messaging app that is one of the only platforms they have left after getting banned from Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for various infractions.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s just absolutely disgusting how poorly this summit was planned and how blatant the act was to keep banned individuals out,” Loomer blared on Telegram. “I cannot believe that every single banned person was out of the summit.”

However, the invite list also features a number of controversial, sketchy or fringe characters.

At least two Trump superfans — online video personality Bill Mitchell and singer Joy Villa — who buy in to the QAnon conspiracy theory say they have been invited to the White House summit.

ADVERTISEMENT

QAnon believers are fixated on asking Trump to confirm their conspiracy in person, the website reported, but Mitchell insisted he would resist the urge.

“Of course not,” Mitchell told The Daily Beast. “This is about social media bias, not Q.”

Trump-loving cartoonist Ben Garrison — whose drawings feature a svelte, pompadoured president vanquishing various enemies — was disinvited to the event after critics pointed out several plainly anti-Semitic comics he’d done in the past.

ADVERTISEMENT

Garrison has denied being anti-Semitic, and blamed the controversy on “fake news.”

The White House declined to comment on Garrison’s invitation.


Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump accuser has him on video forcibly kissing her: court documents

Published

9 hours ago

on

July 10, 2019

By

President Donald Trump allegedly sexually harassed a campaign staffer in Florida during 2016, doing exactly what he confessed in the "Access Hollywood" tape.

According to the court filings in Alva Johnson v. Donald J. Trump, there is actually a video showing the incident in question.

"The eight and a half hours of video also appear to include footage of the rally from Fox 10 Phoenix, Channel 90, a Youtube channel called FRN Now, ABC 7 Suncoast News from Tampa, and others," the documents say on page two. "Buried deep in this compilation, at 07:39:44 (i.e., over seven hours into the compilation) is a brief video, taken on a cell phone, showing Mr. Trump kissing Ms. Johnson inside a Campaign RV on August 24, 2016—just as Ms. Johnson alleged. While Ms. Johnson remembered some of the minor details incorrectly (for example, Mr. Trump grabbed her by both shoulders before kissing her, and only took her hand after the kiss) it is now undisputable (sic) that Mr. Trump in fact kissed Ms. Johnson."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Jeffrey Epstein may not actually be a billionaire — and relied heavily on Trump’s favorite bank: NYT

Published

9 hours ago

on

July 10, 2019

By

One of the most lingering unanswered questions about Jeffrey Epstein, the mysterious wealth manager connected to numerous high-powered politicians and institutions who is now facing indictment over child sex trafficking, is how exactly Epstein got to be a billionaire managing the accounts of the wealthiest people on earth.

According to a new investigation by The New York Times, it turns out that Epstein may not have been a billionaire at all. His investment organization has almost nothing in the way of financial reports — and it turns out he may have had the same avenue to credit that President Donald Trump had.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Columnist explains the real reason Trump wants to defy the Supreme Court and rig the census

Published

11 hours ago

on

July 10, 2019

By

On Wednesday, Washington Post columnist Karen Tumulty laid out a compelling argument for why President Donald Trump is keen to rig the 2020 Census to interrogate people on citizenship and cause an undercount — even after the Supreme Court put the brakes on the scheme and left the path to enact it very narrow.

What is notable, wrote Tumulty, is that Republicans used to be massively opposed to any attempt to use the census to intrude on people's lives.

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

LEARN MORE
close-image