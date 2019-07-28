Trump acting chief of staff admits president’s tweets seem racist ‘but that doesn’t mean that it is racist’
Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney said on Sunday that he understands why some people would view President Donald Trump’s tweets attacking a majority African-American district as racist.
In an interview that aired on CBS, host Margaret Brennan pressed Mulvaney about Trump’s recent attacks on Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD), who is black.
According to Mulvaney, Trump made the racist remark because Cummings spoke badly of the conditions at migrant detention facilities.
“Does the president speak hyperbolically? Absolutely,” Mulvaney said. “Have we seen this type of reaction from him before? Yes. And you will again because he pushes back, he fights back when he feels like he’s attacked. And what Mr. Cummings said this week was wrong.”
“You know, though, that this is a majority-black district,” Brennan pointed out. “The president calls it rat infested. He says no human being would live there. Do you understand that that is offensive to the Americans who do live there?”
“I understand that everything that Donald Trump says is offensive to some people,” Mulvaney snapped.
“This is being preceived as racist,” Brennan interrupted. “Do you understand why?”
“I understand why but that doesn’t mean that it’s racist,” Mulvaney insisted. “The president is pushing back against what he sees is wrong. It’s what he’s done in the past and he’ll continue to do it in the future.”
Fox News anchor schools Stephen Moore: GOP started spending like drunken sailors ‘when Trump became president’
Fox News anchor Leland Vittert suggested on Sunday that Republicans in Congress ignored their own rhetoric on spending "when Donald Trump became president."
During an interview with former Federal Reserve Board nominee Stephen Moore, Vittert noted that many Americans are not feeling the benefits of the president's economy.
"But we have the best economy in 30 years," Moore said.
"Why doesn’t everybody feel that way?" Moore asked after pointing to polls that indicate a majority of Americans would prefer a more socialist government.
"You know what I think it is?" Moore scoffed. "It’s people who have almost taken this kind of prosperity for granted, like it just sort of happened."
Intel Director Dan Coats expected to step down this week after battling with Trump: NYT
According to a report from the New York Times, Director of National Intelligence, Dan Coats will step down this week after battling with President Donald Trump.
The Times reports Coats "is expected to step down in the coming days after spending his tenure at odds with President Trump over issues including Russia and Mr. Trump’s own attacks on the intelligence community, people familiar with the decision said on Sunday."
America has become a rogue nation under Donald Trump
If America goes to war in Iran, it will be because we are a rogue state, not because they are. Iran’s government is a vicious theocracy which supports bloodthirsty regimes, but the current crisis regarding their nuclear program is one wholly of our government’s making. The Trump administration, in its ongoing quest to upend everything that its predecessor did, was the first to breach the nuclear agreement reached in 2015, and has re-imposed punishing sanctions on Iran, threatening the rest of the international community to do likewise. This despite all evidence showing that Iran was complying with the agreement.