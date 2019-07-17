‘Trump ain’t playing 3D chess’: CNN polling analyst blows up myth that president’s racism is smart strategy

President Donald Trump’s racist attacks against four Democratic congresswomen were officially condemned in the House of Representatives on Tuesday, which has led to some cable news media speculation that Democrats might be overreaching in telling the president to stop being racist.

However, CNN polling analyst Harry Enten points to new data showing that Trump’s racist attacks on the four women are seen negatively by the independent voters whom he needs if he wants to win reelection in 2020.

“Trump ain’t playing 3D chess on this,” Enten wrote on Twitter. “He’s playing Candy Land. Trump managed to turn a potential advantage (a very liberal Dem party) into tweets that a majority are against.”

A new poll conducted by USA Today/Ipsos found that more than two-thirds of Americans who are aware of the controversy found Trump’s tweets “offensive,” while independent voters called the tweets “un-American” on a 2-to-1 ratio.