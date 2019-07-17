Trump and the GOP stand for ‘blaming others if you’re not happy where you are’: Democratic congressman
Unapologetic about his racist attacks on four Democratic congresswomen of color, President Donald Trump stood smugly by at his Wednesday rally in Greenville, South Carolina as his supporters attacked Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) with chants of “Send her back! Send her back!”
In conversation with CNN’s Chris Cuomo, Rep. Cedric Richmond (D-LA) denounced it as just standard operating procedure for this president and the party that elected him.
“I want to talk health care, but … [Trump] ain’t going to campaign on health care,” said Cuomo. “He’s going to campaign that there’s something wrong with the way you look and people like you are a little bit of a danger. And we’re a little bit better off when you guys stay where you were before you were here. That’s his campaign. He is confident. How do you counter?”
“Chris, I think there’s a book called Stranger in Their Own Land, which adequately portrays what Trump does,” said Richmond, who co-chairs Vice President Joe Biden’s 2020 campaign. “And that is he will convince people to vote against their own self-interest by convincing them the reason why they don’t like their status in life is that minorities are skipping the line to take benefits that they should have, and that government is picking winners and losers and the government are picking black people and brown people and women over them simply because of their minority status.”
“And I think you have to call them on it,” added Richmond. “We can’t sit here and pretend that people don’t fall for it. I see people in Louisiana, I see people in Mississippi, Georgia vote against their self-interest all the time, because of their emotions and the fact that the Republican leadership has chosen to campaign by division and blaming others if you’re not happy where you are.”
Trump thinks impeachment is over after House vote
Following a vote by the Democratic House to table an effort by Rep. Al Green (D-TX) to approve articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, the president gloatingly told reporters "that's the end of it," and mocked the resolution as a "ridiculous project."
"The House of Representatives rejecting a bid to launch impeachment proceedings against President Trump, and President Trump declaring victory," reported CNN's Erin Burnett. "Telling reporters seconds ago 'We've just received an overwhelming vote against impeachment, and that's the end of it.' He went on to call it the 'most ridiculous project.' Riding high now over how the whole saga over his racist tweets is playing out."
There are enough votes to impeach Trump if it comes to the floor: CNN’s April Ryan quotes congressman
On Wednesday, the House voted 332 to 95 to table articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump brought forth by Rep. Al Green (D-TX). Democrats were divided, with 137 members agreeing to table the resolution. All 194 Republicans and independent Justin Amash also voted to do so.
But despite the resounding defeat for Green's measure, one congressman told CNN commentator and American Urban Radio Network director April Ryan that while many Democrats want to continue with investigations for the time being, he believes there would be enough votes to pass it if it actually made it to the floor.
Pelosi slaps Trump with a backhanded compliment: ‘He’s a great distractor — that’s what this is about’
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Wednesday accused President Donald Trump of making a racist attack on four U.S. congresswomen to distract from failures in his administration.
At a press conference, Pelosi told the reporters that lawmakers were "gentle" in condemning only Trump's tweets as "racist" in a recent vote.
"We weren't saying he is racist," she explained. "We were saying that the words that he used were racist."
"We all know the argument that could be made against us in terms of our philosophy, in terms of our priorities and the rest," Pelosi said. "And the president knows there are arguments that could be made against him and, therefore, he wants to distract from them."