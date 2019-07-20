Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump attacks US Fed, demands rate cut

Published

2 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump attacked the independent US Federal Reserve on Friday, demanding the central bank reverse course and cut interest rates — something it is widely expected to do this month.

In another Twitter outburst, Trump called on the Fed to “Correct!” its overreach.

“We are in a World competition, & winning big,… but it is no thanks to the Federal Reserve,” he said.

“Had they not acted so fast and ‘so much,’ we would be doing even better than we are doing right now. This is our chance to build unparalleled wealth and success for the U.S., GROWTH… Don’t blow it!”

The US central bank raised the benchmark borrowing rate four times last year but seems almost certain to pull back with the first cut in a decade at its policy meeting July 30-31.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recent comments from Fed officials seemed to confirm the signal that policymakers are prepared to act to sustain US growth in the face of a slowing global economy and persistent trade tensions with China.

“You don’t need to wait until things get so bad to have a dramatic series of rate cuts,” Fed Vice Chairman Richard Clarida told Fox Business Network on Thursday.

That comment echoed a statement earlier Thursday from John Williams, the influential vice chairman of the Fed’s policy committee, who talked about the need to vaccinate when rates are very low.

ADVERTISEMENT

“When you only have so much stimulus at your disposal, it pays to act quickly to lower rates at the first sign of economic distress,” said Williams, who is president of the New York Federal Reserve Bank.

Following Williams’ remarks, the New York Fed told media outlets the speech concerned decades of research and was not about what the central bank may decide at its next policy meeting.

Trump said Friday he liked Williams “first statement much better than his second. His first statement is 100% correct in that the Fed ‘raised’ far too fast & too early.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The New York Fed had no comment on Trump’s tweets, which were only the latest in long series of attacks which have flaunted the recent tradition of protecting the independence of the central bank.


Report typos and corrections to [email protected].

Send confidential news tips to [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Facebook

European powers urge Iran to release British-flagged tanker

Published

9 mins ago

on

July 20, 2019

By

European powers urged Iran on Saturday to release a British-flagged tanker it seized in the Strait of Hormuz in what Britain called a "dangerous" move, warning its ships to avoid the strategic waterway.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it seized the Stena Impero Friday for breaking "international maritime rules" in the strait, a chokepoint for around a third of the world's sea-borne oil.

The tanker was impounded off Bandar Abbas port for allegedly failing to respond to distress calls and turning off its transponder after colliding with a fishing vessel, authorities said.

Continue Reading

Facebook

‘El Chapo’ enters US supermax prison in Colorado

Published

12 mins ago

on

July 20, 2019

By

Fallen Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman was locked up Friday at the ADX federal maximum security prison in the US state of Colorado, where he will spend the rest of his days.

"We can confirm that... Guzman is in the custody of the Federal Bureau of Prisons" at the Administrative Maximum (ADX) site in Florence, central Kansas, read a short email from the prisons bureau.

Guzman, the 62-year-old former co-leader of Mexico's feared Sinaloa drug cartel, was convicted in February of smuggling hundreds of tons of cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine and marijuana into the United States.

Continue Reading
 

Facebook

US bracing for extreme heat as weekend temperatures soar

Published

14 mins ago

on

July 20, 2019

By

The United States is bracing for a weekend of extremely hot weather, with major cities including New York and Washington expecting temperatures close to or exceeding 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 degrees Celsius).

Nearly 150 million people across the country are facing hazardous temperatures in a heatwave forecast to stretch from the Midwestern plains to the Atlantic coast, the National Weather Service said Friday.

Heat warnings have also been issued in parts of eastern Canada.

New York City has opened 500 cooling centers for residents to escape the extreme weather.

"Saturday is going to be really, really bad, on through Sunday," said Mayor Bill de Blasio in a warning to the city.

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

Special Whitelist Offer! Get Raw Story Investigates for $6.99/mo. Through July 27.
LEARN MORE
close-image
Join Me. Try Raw Story Investigates for $1. Invest in Journalism. Escape Ads.
LEARN MORE
close-image