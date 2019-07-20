Trump biographer drops the hammer on the president in epic rant: ‘He’s a bigot’
On MSNBC’s “Up with David Gura,” Bloomberg News executive editor and MSNBC commentator Tim O’Brien laid into President Donald Trump’s racist attacks on Democratic women of color.
As O’Brien pointed out, the proof that the president is a racist lies not just in what he said, but how he responded to public anger over it.
“There’s a hesitance to call it what it is, and there shouldn’t be any hesitation,” said O’Brien, who authored TrumpNation: The Art of Being the Donald. “The president is a racist. The president is a bigot. By any standard we use to decide whether or not someone is acting is a racist. He ticks off every single one of those boxes … It’s in the fact pattern. There’s a long history of this from him that predated his arrival in the White House.”
“If you even wanted to put it aside, think about how he’s handled the events of this last week,” said O’Brien. “Someone who isn’t a racist would not handle this the way he’s handled this. If my friends Maya or Alexi said, ‘Tim, what you just said offends me, what you just said is racist, I feel vulnerable, I feel insulted,’ I would be horrified, I would try make amends as quickly as I possibly could. And yet the president targeted four women of color in Congress and has shown no remorse for doing so. He’s got the nation telling him it’s offensive. He’s got leaders of foreign countries saying it’s unacceptable, and he keeps doubling down. Why does he double down? Because he’s a racist.”
Watch below:
Dershowitz and Trump should both be worried what Jeffrey Epstein will reveal when he looks to cut a deal: ex-prosecutor
On Saturday, Georgetown Law professor and former federal prosecutor Paul Butler discussed the Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking case with MSNBC's Joy Reid, and the conversation turned to Harvard Law professor Alan Dershowitz's increasingly furious battle with David Boies, a prominent lawyer representing some of Epstein's alleged victims. Dershowitz has been accused by one of the women of also abusing her at one of Epstein's parties, a claim he categorically denies.
"I've had sex with one woman since the day I met Jeffrey Epstein," said Dershowitz in a Fox News clip Reid played for her viewers. "I challenge David Boies to say under oath that he's only had sex with one woman during that same period of time, he couldn't do it. So he has an enormous amount of chutzpah to attack me and to challenge my perfect, perfect sex life during the relevant period of time."
Do politicians actually care about your opinions? This researcher says no
Earlier this month, a New York Times op-ed written by two political science professors, Ethan Porter of George Washington University and Joshua Kalla of Yale, discussed their troubling research findings: State legislators, the two claim, don't much care about the opinions of their constituents, even if they're given detailed data regarding their views.
Black Georgia lawmaker accuses white man of demanding she ‘go back where she came from’ in supermarket diatribe
On Friday evening, Erica Thomas, and African-American Democratic lawmaker in the Georgia House of Representatives, was shopping at a Publix supermarket in Mableton when a white customer came up to her and shouted at her, telling her to "go back where you came from" — words echoing President Donald Trump's recent racist attacks on four Democratic congresswomen of color.
Thomas' crime? She had too many items for the express checkout line.
Today I was verbally assaulted in the grocery store by a white man who told me I was a lazy SOB and to go back to where I came from bc I had to many items in the express lane. My husband wasn’t there to defend me because he is on Active Duty serving the country I came from USA!