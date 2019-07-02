Trump biographer explains how the House could get the IRS commissioner to hand over Trump’s taxes immediately
On Tuesday’s edition of CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360,” Pulitzer Prize-winning Trump biographer David Cay Johnston revealed a simple tactic House Democrats could employ to force the administration to hand over the president’s tax returns, that might be even more effective than their new lawsuit against the Treasury Department and the Internal Revenue Service: put pressure on IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig.
“I’m surprised to some degree that the administration won’t comply with the law,” said Johnston. “And I think the committee has made two mistakes. One … they have taken too much time and been too polite. The other is the duty, under federal regulations, falls on the IRS commissioner. And I don’t understand why they haven’t called him in, ordered him to turn them over, which he will never fail to comply with, because it could cost him his law license in California, and he wants to go back to being a lawyer, representing wealthy people who have been caught cheating on their taxes.”
“He could actually lose his law license?” Cooper pressed him.
“Oh, sure. Yeah,” said Johnston. “I think he could lose his license over refusing to follow the law.”
CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin registered skepticism that the California State Bar would go so far as to revoke Rettig’s law license, but agreed with the basic point: The administration’s behavior is unprecedented and has no legal basis.
“This is just the most obvious, and frankly, egregious example of the White House and the president himself personally just blowing off congressional oversight,” said Toobin. “I mean, you know, see you in court, with the understanding that the clock is running.”
Republicans are ‘quiet as church mice’ as Trump ‘tramples on the American flag today’: ex-lawmaker rips Nike boycott
On Tuesday, CNN's Chris Cuomo hosted a debate between former South Carolina Democratic lawmaker Bakari Sellers and Trump adviser Steve Cortes on Nike's decision to pull the "Betsy Ross" shoes at the urging of Colin Kaepernick.
"This Republican and this fallout rage is almost laughable," said Sellers. "The shoe and flag represented a period of time where I was three-fifths of a human being. That is a issue. People don't want to go back to that time. But Nike made a business decision that they have every right to do. And so for the governor of Arizona, for Ted Cruz, for all of these now self-righteous politicians on the right to come out and break out pitchforks for Nike, look, they were the same people who were trying to burn Nikes a few weeks ago and that stock went straight up. So why don't you do that same thing again, I think it's going to help Nike's bottom line."
‘Asleep at the switch’: CNN legal analyst slams Democratic House chairman for dragging his feet on Trump’s taxes
After weeks of deliberating, House Ways and Means Democrats are filing a lawsuit against the Treasury Department and the Internal Revenue Service, for violating federal law requiring the administration to hand over President Donald Trump's tax returns to the committee upon request.
That's all well and good, said CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin on Tuesday — but Chairman Richard Neal (R-MA) created a worse mess of things by waiting as long as he did when the law was clearly on his side from day one.
"Does the chairman of the committee make a strong case for these records?" asked "Situation Room" host Wolf Blitzer.