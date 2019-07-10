Trump brags about court victory in emoluments case — and pats himself on the back: ‘Doing a great job as your President’

President Donald Trump gloated about his court victory in an emoluments lawsuit — and patted himself on the back for “doing a great job.”

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit handed a victory to the president by dismissing a lawsuit that claims Trump is illegally profiting from foreign and state government visitors at his luxury hotel in downtown Washington.

“Word just out that I won a big part of the Deep State and Democrat induced Witch Hunt,” Trump tweeted. “Unanimous decision in my favor from The United States Court of Appeals For The Fourth Circuit on the ridiculous Emoluments Case.”

Trump insists that he doesn’t make money as president, despite substantial reporting to the contrary, and bragged about himself.

“I don’t make money,” he claimed, “but lose a fortune for the honor of serving and doing a great job as your President (including accepting Zero salary!).”