Trump brags about court victory in emoluments case — and pats himself on the back: ‘Doing a great job as your President’

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump gloated about his court victory in an emoluments lawsuit — and patted himself on the back for “doing a great job.”

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit handed a victory to the president by dismissing a lawsuit that claims Trump is illegally profiting from foreign and state government visitors at his luxury hotel in downtown Washington.

“Word just out that I won a big part of the Deep State and Democrat induced Witch Hunt,” Trump tweeted. “Unanimous decision in my favor from The United States Court of Appeals For The Fourth Circuit on the ridiculous Emoluments Case.”

Trump insists that he doesn’t make money as president, despite substantial reporting to the contrary, and bragged about himself.

“I don’t make money,” he claimed, “but lose a fortune for the honor of serving and doing a great job as your President (including accepting Zero salary!).”

Breaking Banner

Off-duty officer guns down black man after children playing with fireworks startle his dog

Published

13 mins ago

on

July 10, 2019

By

An off-duty corrections officer in Aurora, Colorado has been accused of killing another man over an argument about fireworks.

According to an affidavit obtained by KDVR, Scott Mathews and his girlfriend, Katherine O'Neal, became upset with a 14-year-old boy and a 9-year-old girl on the Fourth of July.

The couple complained that fireworks had startled their small dog. Both Mathews and O'Neal work for the state Department of Corrections and were armed during the confrontation.

The affidavit states that Mathews head-butted Shamira Cotton, the mother of the children. O'Neal admitted drawing her gun but insisted that she did not point it at anyone.

Here’s the ‘smoking gun’ that Alex Acosta broke the law by helping Epstein: Ex-prosecutor

Published

30 mins ago

on

July 10, 2019

By

Now that billionaire wealth manager Jeffrey Epstein is facing up to life in prison for child sex trafficking, the spotlight has freshly focused on Alexander Acosta, President Donald Trump's Labor Secretary, who as a federal prosecutor in 2008 had the evidence to put away Epstein but brokered a secret plea deal that concealed the extent of his crimes and gave him a short, light jail term for soliciting prostitution.

On Wednesday, former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner laid out a case for why Acosta's actions were not just reprehensible — they were illegal:

The available evidence makes it clear that Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta should be investigated for criminally conspiring to violate the Crime Victims’ Rights Act, (CVRA) 18 US Code Section 3771. Here’s why. . .

David Cay Johnston: The key way the super rich avoid taxes — and a simple way to close their tax loopholes once and for all

Published

47 mins ago

on

July 10, 2019

By

This article was paid for by Raw Story subscribers. Not a subscriber? Try us and go ad-free for $1. Prefer to give a one-time tip? Click here.

Our investigative series The Koch Papers illustrates many deep problems in America’s creaky, century old-income tax system, especially how our Congress has, through favors to donors, transformed it into has two tax systems, separate and unequal.

