Trump brutally mocked for ‘tweeting like a frightened 12-year-old’ after Mueller wraps up damning testimony

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump tweeted out a response to Robert Mueller’s congressional testimony minutes after the hearings ended.

Mueller testified before the House Judiciary and Intelligence Committees on Wednesday, when he agreed the president could be prosecuted after he leaves office and revealed Trump had given inaccurate statements in his written responses to investigators.

Other social media users were astonished.

‘Forgive me for ever being a Republican’: Here’s how right-wingers reacted to Mueller’s testimony

Published

10 mins ago

on

July 24, 2019

By

When former Special Counsel Robert Mueller testified publicly before Congress on Wednesday, many of President Donald Trump’s supporters were predictably critical of Mueller’s testimony. But not everyone on the right is a Trump supporter; some conservatives have been vehement opponents of his presidency. And on the right, there have been a variety of reactions to Mueller’s testimony — with Trump’s GOP carnival barkers attacking Mueller and House Democrats, while some NeverTrump conservatives had more favorable reactions to the testimony.

Far-right talk radio host Mark Levin, a knee-jerk critic of the Russia investigation, described Mueller as appearing “feeble” during his testimony, yet claimed that he wasn’t making a “personal attack” but a “rational observation.” And former New York City Mayor Giuliani, now a personal attorney for Trump, was equally predictable when he insisted that Mueller’s testimony was full of “so many stumbles.”

Bernie Sanders’ team slams MSNBC for bias

Published

2 hours ago

on

July 24, 2019

By

MSNBC was designed to serve as the progressive counterpart to Fox News. But in recent years, the network has veered to the right, featuring Republican hosts like Nicolle Wallace, former press secretary for the Bush administration.

Beyond that, even the networks liberal voices have been criticized for promoting an overly centrist agenda. They've also been criticized for circumventing traditional fact-checking and allowing falsehoods to spread unchallenged.

The network has also been accused of bias against Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders' campaign, reports the Daily Beast.

‘Already making an ass of himself’: Devin Nunes torched for spinning wild conspiracy theories in Mueller statement

Published

2 hours ago

on

July 24, 2019

By

Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) spun a series of wild conspiracy theories involving a political research firm, Hillary Clinton and the Loch Ness Monster in his opening statement ahead of Robert Mueller's testimony.

The former special counsel testified Wednesday before the House Intelligence Committee that Nunes once led, and the California Republican wasted no time in chewing the scenery.

"The Democrats have argued for nearly three years that evidence of collusion was hidden just around the corner," Nunes said. "Like the Loch Ness monster, they insist it is there even if no one can find it."

