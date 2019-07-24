Trump brutally mocked for ‘tweeting like a frightened 12-year-old’ after Mueller wraps up damning testimony
President Donald Trump tweeted out a response to Robert Mueller’s congressional testimony minutes after the hearings ended.
Mueller testified before the House Judiciary and Intelligence Committees on Wednesday, when he agreed the president could be prosecuted after he leaves office and revealed Trump had given inaccurate statements in his written responses to investigators.
TRUTH IS A FORCE OF NATURE!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 24, 2019
Other social media users were astonished.
No shit. And the truth buried you today.
— Shugar (@GregShugar) July 24, 2019
Says's the man that constantly lies.
RESIGN
— G.L.Healy (@GLHealy1) July 24, 2019
THIS TWEET WILL NOT AGE WELL!
— God (@thegoodgodabove) July 24, 2019
and the truth is you are a liar, unethical, and criminal
— Jeff Lewis (@ChicagoPhotoSho) July 24, 2019
#DonaldTrump lied to the Special Counsel. 😳 #MuellerHearing
— Jules Morgan (@glamelegance) July 24, 2019
You should be terrified
— (((edelweisspirat))) #HadEnough (@crandallgold) July 24, 2019
YES, THATS WHY YOU’RE TWEETING LIKE A FRIGHTENED 12 YEAR OLD TODAY
— Justmehere (@karyn628) July 24, 2019
And you are at war with both nature and truth!
— To Pontiki (@TPontiki) July 24, 2019
Anyone able to imagine today's White House cleaning person vacuuming and finding Trump under the bed watching Mueller today?
— Byron Ricketts (@BJR3_Boston) July 24, 2019
QUESTION OF THE DAY: Republican Rep. Ken Buck asks Robert Mueller dumb question (“Could you charge the President with a crime after he left office?” Asked & answered. Twice), gets damning answer: Donald Trump can be indicted after tenure. #MuellerHearings pic.twitter.com/mBaJ2YPrwJ
— FORTIS (@fortismind) July 24, 2019
What you’re seeing and what you’re reading is not what’s happening pic.twitter.com/ExDCBJyxMT
— ElElegante101 (@skolanach) July 24, 2019