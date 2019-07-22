Trump busted for lying about not having ‘talking points’ about Dem congresswomen

President Donald Trump furiously denied reporting that his aides had supplied him with “reams of opposition research” about four Democratic congresswomen.

The president has been lobbing racist attacks at the first-year lawmakers since last weekend, and the Washington Post reported that aides had supplied the background research to urge Trump to question their patriotism and political ideas, rather than calling on them to leave the country.

“The Amazon Washington Post front page story yesterday was total Fake News,” Trump tweeted Monday morning. “They said ‘Advisors wrote new talking points and handed him reams of opposition research on the four Congresswomen.'”

The president then accidentally mocked his public persona as a man who does not read, as he attempted to push back against the reports.

“Now really, does that sound like me?” he tweeted. “What advisors, there were no talking points, except for those stated by me, & ‘reams of paper’ were never given to me. It is a made up story meant to demean & belittle. The Post had no sources. The facts remain the same, that we have 4 Radical Left Congresswomen who have said very bad things about Israel & our Country!”

However, Washington Post reporter Aaron Blake, who was not part of the team that broke the news about the talking points, pointed out that Trump had been photographed holding the opposition research.

Trump says "there were no talking points" on the squad.@jabinbotsford literally took a picture of them as Trump was holding them. pic.twitter.com/iUH7S7VYPp — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) July 22, 2019