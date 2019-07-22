Quantcast
Trump busted for lying about not having ‘talking points’ about Dem congresswomen

Published

3 hours ago

on

President Donald Trump furiously denied reporting that his aides had supplied him with “reams of opposition research” about four Democratic congresswomen.

The president has been lobbing racist attacks at the first-year lawmakers since last weekend, and the Washington Post reported that aides had supplied the background research to urge Trump to question their patriotism and political ideas, rather than calling on them to leave the country.

“The Amazon Washington Post front page story yesterday was total Fake News,” Trump tweeted Monday morning. “They said ‘Advisors wrote new talking points and handed him reams of opposition research on the four Congresswomen.'”

The president then accidentally mocked his public persona as a man who does not read, as he attempted to push back against the reports.

“Now really, does that sound like me?” he tweeted. “What advisors, there were no talking points, except for those stated by me, & ‘reams of paper’ were never given to me. It is a made up story meant to demean & belittle. The Post had no sources. The facts remain the same, that we have 4 Radical Left Congresswomen who have said very bad things about Israel & our Country!”

However, Washington Post reporter Aaron Blake, who was not part of the team that broke the news about the talking points, pointed out that Trump had been photographed holding the opposition research.

Trump calls four Dem lawmakers ‘very racist troublemakers’ in latest angry Twitter tirade

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 22, 2019

By

President Donald Trump on Monday once again launched an attack on Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) in an angry Twitter tirade.

"The 'Squad' is a very Racist group of troublemakers who are young, inexperienced, and not very smart," the president wrote. "They are pulling the once great Democrat Party far left, and were against humanitarian aid at the Border...And are now against ICE and Homeland Security. So bad for our Country!"

Vogue editor Anna Wintour refuses to talk about Melania Trump so she can lavish praise on Michelle Obama

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 22, 2019

By

Vogue editor and fashion doyenne Anna Wintour had little good to say about current First Lady Melania Trump in an interview with the Economist, choosing instead to lavish praise on Michelle Obama as the "best ambassador this country could possibly have."

In the interview, which can be heard below, Anna McElvoy wanted to talk about Melania but Wintour seemed to have no interest in the former fashion model from Slovenia who is currently the third wife of Donald Trump.

“[Melania] I think, very consciously, wanted to see herself as an ambassador for British fashion, in this case, or a transatlantic ambassador,” McElvoy asked, pointing to the first lady's recent trip to the U.K. “I mean, do you value that?”

‘Offered up for abuse’: Jeffrey Epstein and Charlie Rose conferred about new assistants the PBS host could sexually harass

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 22, 2019

By

Disgraced former PBS host Charlie Rose and accused billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein allegedly had conversations about women whom Rose should hire and whom he would then go on to sexually harass.

New York Magazine reporter Irin Carmon has a bombshell story about Epstein's call logs that show his regular interactions with multiple powerful men during a time when prosecutors say he was running a sex trafficking ring for underage girls.

Of particular interest are his calls with Rose, who was fired by PBS in 2017 after multiple women came forward to accuse him of being a serial sexual harasser.

