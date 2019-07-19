Quantcast
Trump campaign associate faces new child sex trafficking charges: report

Published

1 min ago

on

George Nader, a key witness in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation, will reportedly face new federal charges of child pornography, sex trafficking and obscenity.

A new indictment will be unsealed Friday in the Eastern District of Virginia, adding to separate child-porn charges filed by the same prosecutors last month, according to a source who spoke to The Daily Beast.

The 60-year-old Lebanese-American businessman testified before Mueller’s probe to discuss his meetings with Trump campaign associates during the 2016 election campaign and during the early days of the administration.

Nader, who has deep political and financial ties to the United Arab Emirates, met with campaign officials, including Donald Trump Jr., to discuss an offer by a foreign firm to manipulate social media to boost support for the reality TV star-turned-GOP nominee.

He also helped set up a January 2017 meeting in the Seychelles between former Blackwater CEO Erik Prince and Kirill Dmitriev, who oversees one of Russia’s sovereign wealth funds.

Mueller’s report listed that meeting as one of the attempts by Russia to influence the fledgling Trump administration.

Nader was convicted in the Czech Republic in 2003 of sexually abusing young boys, and he was charged in 1984 with possessing child pornography in Washington, D.C., but that was later dismissed.

He pleaded guilty in 1991 to possessing explicit films featuring underage boys, and he was faced similar charges last year.

Nader began cooperating with Mueller soon after his 2018 arrest.


