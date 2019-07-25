Trump can be indicted — right now — regardless of DOJ rule: Trump’s GOP challenger
President Donald Trump can be indicted right now, a former top Republican prosecutor explained to MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell on Thursday.
The host of “The Last Word” interviewed Bill Weld, the former Republican governor of Massachuttes who is currently challenging the sitting president for the 2020 GOP nomination.
Prior to his career in elected office, Weld was a top federal prosecutor.
In 1981, Weld was nominated by Ronald Reagan to be the United States Attorney for Massachuttes. After receiving positive media coverage for his anti-corruption court victories, in 1986 Reagan promoted Weld to head the Criminal Division of the Department of Justice.
At one point, Weld was Robert Mueller’s boss.
“What was your reaction to Bob Mueller’s testimony yesterday?” O’Donnell asked.
“I think he confirmed what we all knew, that there is an overwhelming case of obstruction of justice in Volume II of the Mueller report,” Weld replied.
He then explained how he would have handled the case differently than Mueller.
“Myself, if I had that case, I could have charged the president,” Weld explained.
“These Office of Legal Counsel opinions that everyone is pointing to, they’re not like a judicial opinion, they don’t have the same force of law,” he explained. “The Office of Legal Counsel Assistant Attorney General is the lawyer for the president and the lawyer for the Attorney General — those are his or her only two clients. So it’s almost like citing a brief instead of a judicial opinion to cite that Office of Legal Counsel opinion that’s the basis for not indicting the president.”
“I think you could have charged him and suspended and sealed the indictment so the statute of limitations would not run out,” Weld concluded.
“And I would have, if I’d had to case,” Weld added.
Watch:
Breaking Banner
Mueller admitted Trump’s sworn answers weren’t all ‘truthful’ — and now Democrats are zeroing in: report
It was almost a throwaway moment, but under questioning by Florida Democrat Rep. Val Demings, former Special Counsel Robert Mueller let slip a new admission in his congressional testimony Wednesday with the potential to alter the terrain of the impeachment debate.
The Florida lawmaker pressed the ex-Marine on the president’s sworn written answers to questions provided by the special counsel, given in lieu of a formal interview, which Donald Trump refused.
“Isn’t it fair to say that the president’s written answers were not only inadequate and incomplete — because he didn’t answer many of your questions — but where he did that his answers showed he wasn’t always being truthful?” Demings asked Mueller in the hearing.
2020 Election
Tulsi Gabbard sues Google for ‘threat to free speech, fair elections and democracy’
Arguing Google's singular dominance over internet searches presents a danger to democracy, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard filed a lawsuit Thursday in California against the tech giant over its alleged censorship of her campaign.
Gabbard says that for about six hours after the first Democratic presidential debate on June 27, Google suspended her campaign's ad account without warning, making it impossible for the campaign to advertise during a spike in internet searches related to the Hawaii Democrat.
Breaking Banner
Need a ‘blueprint to remove Trump’? Look at what Puerto Ricans did in just 16 days
While many progressives were dismayed to learn on Thursday that Democratic leaders remain reticent to call for impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump, some looked with admiration at the hundreds of thousands of Puerto Ricans who successfully forced their governor from office with days of non-violent protests.
Gov. Ricardo Rosselló's resignation Wednesday night followed nearly two weeks of historic, sustained demonstrations by Puerto Ricans angry over leaked messages showing the governor and his associates denigrating his constituents, as well as a corruption scandal.