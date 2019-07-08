Trump can’t let Democrats have the spotlight — so he’s hosting a rally to respond to Democrats’ debate

President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign has announced a new MAGA rally — the day after the second round of debates among 2020 Democratic Party hopeful.

The second round of debates will be hosted by CNN on July 30-31 in Detroit.

The following day, Trump’s campaign will hold a rally at US Bank, which has a capacity of over 17,000 and is the largest indoor arena in the Cincinnati area.

This is not the only scheduling that appears to be designed to rebut negative stories about Trump.

On Saturday, the Trump campaign announced they would hold a campaign rally in North Carolina — on the evening of special counsel Robert Mueller’s testimony before Congress.