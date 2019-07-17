Trump continues attacks – calls Dem congresswomen the ‘Four Horsewomen of the Apocalypse’
Phrased Was Coined About the Congresswomen by White Nationalist Fox News Host Laura Ingraham
President Donald Trump is not letting go of his latest obsession: the four progressive Democratic freshmen Congresswomen who are also women of color.
In an early Wednesday morning rant Trump quoted Louisiana Republican Senator John Kennedy, a chameleon who likes to appear as a moderate on MSNBC, then take off his mask and reveal himself as strongly conservative.
Trump, quoting Kennedy, called the four Congresswomen, “wack jobs” and “the four horsewomen of the apocalypse,” a phrase white nationalist Fox News host Laura Ingraham coined to attack the progressive Democrats when they were first elected in November.
“In America, if you hate our Country, you are free to leave. The simple fact of the matter is, the four Congresswomen think that America is wicked in its origins, they think that America is even more wicked now, that we are all racist and evil. They’re entitled to their opinion, they’re Americans. Now I’m entitled to my opinion, & I just think they’re left wing cranks. They’re the reason there are directions on a shampoo bottle, & we should ignore them. The ‘squad’ has moved the Democrat Party substantially LEFT, and they are destroying the Democrat Party. I’m appalled that so many of our Presidential candidates are falling all over themselves to try to agree with the four horsewomen of the apocalypse. I’m entitled to say that they’re Wack Jobs.”
Trump finished his rant by claiming – falsely – House Democrats are getting nothing done. Meanwhile, the truth is the House has passed 325 bills but “grim reaper” Mitch McConnell is refusing to allow almost any to come to the floor.
The Democrats in Congress are getting nothing done, not on drug pricing, not on immigration, not on infrastructure, not on nothing! Sooo much opportunity, yet all they want to do is go “fishing.” The American people are tired of the never ending Witch Hunt, they want results now!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 17, 2019
Dozens arrested as over 1,000 Jewish activists and allies shut down entrances to ICE headquarters demanding closure of Trump’s detention camps
"It's not just symbolic—we're actually shutting down ICE," said one organizer
Over a thousand progressive Jewish activists and allies on Tuesday shut down the entrances to ICE headquarters in Washington, D.C. to protest President Donald Trump's treatment of migrants and demand the closure of the administration's detention camps.
As The Daily Beast reported, ICE employees "were forced to walk around the protesters, looking for ways to enter the building, as people outside caught glimpses of workers inside checking the doors."
Trump’s racist tweets were premeditated — and a preview of what’s to come in 2020
President Donald Trump's racist tweets against a quarter of Democratic congresswomen are a coordinated strategy, according to his confidantes -- and there's more to come in the next year.
The president is knuckling down on a race-baiting strategy intended to drive older, white evangelical voters to the polls in 2020, and last weekend's tweets are a preview of those efforts, reported Axios.
Trump knows those voters won't abandon him, no matter what he does or says, but he wants to make them angrier and angrier at younger Democrats like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
‘Trump ain’t playing 3D chess’: CNN polling analyst blows up myth that president’s racism is smart strategy
President Donald Trump's racist attacks against four Democratic congresswomen were officially condemned in the House of Representatives on Tuesday, which has led to some cable news media speculation that Democrats might be overreaching in telling the president to stop being racist.
However, CNN polling analyst Harry Enten points to new data showing that Trump's racist attacks on the four women are seen negatively by the independent voters whom he needs if he wants to win reelection in 2020.
"Trump ain't playing 3D chess on this," Enten wrote on Twitter. "He's playing Candy Land. Trump managed to turn a potential advantage (a very liberal Dem party) into tweets that a majority are against."