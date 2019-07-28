Trump continues manic racist meltdown on Elijah Cummings in barrage of Sunday morning Twitter rants

After staying up past midnight to continue to tweet attacks on Rep. Elijah Cummings (R-MD), Donald Trump was back at it again early Sunday morning frantically lashing out in every direction at the lawmaker, Democrats and more in a barrage of tweets.

After, once again, singling out the black lawmaker, Trump then accused the Democrats of “playing the race card.”

“Someone please explain to Nancy Pelosi, who was recently called racist by those in her own party, that there is nothing wrong with bringing out the very obvious fact that Congressman Elijah Cummings has done a very poor job for his district and the City of Baltimore,” he tweeted. “Just take look, the facts speak far louder than words! The Democrats always play the Race Card, when in fact they have done so little for our Nation’s great African American people. Now, lowest unemployment in U.S. history, and only getting better. Elijah Cummings has failed badly!”

