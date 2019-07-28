Quantcast
Trump continues manic racist meltdown on Elijah Cummings in barrage of Sunday morning Twitter rants

24 mins ago

After staying up past midnight to continue to tweet attacks on Rep. Elijah Cummings (R-MD), Donald Trump was back at it again early Sunday morning frantically lashing out in every direction at the lawmaker, Democrats and more in a barrage of tweets.

After, once again, singling out the black lawmaker, Trump then accused the Democrats of “playing the race card.”

“Someone please explain to Nancy Pelosi, who was recently called racist by those in her own party, that there is nothing wrong with bringing out the very obvious fact that Congressman Elijah Cummings has done a very poor job for his district and the City of Baltimore,” he tweeted. “Just take look, the facts speak far louder than words! The Democrats always play the Race Card, when in fact they have done so little for our Nation’s great African American people. Now, lowest unemployment in U.S. history, and only getting better. Elijah Cummings has failed badly!”

24 mins ago

July 28, 2019

Activism

‘Reporter’s hat off’: CNN’s April Ryan gets personal in scathing take down of Trump for attacking Baltimore

Published

43 mins ago

on

July 28, 2019

By

Sunday morning, CNN's April Ryan --who is a native of Baltimore -- raked Donald Trump over the coals for his racist attack on Rep. Elijah Cummings (R-MD) and Baltimore in very personal terms.

One morning after CNN's "New Day" host Victor Blackwell, also born in Baltimore, delivered a passionate defense of the city during an emotional commentary, Ryan said "Reporters hat off," and scorched the president for his comments.

Jumping off from Trump's comments calling the city both rat and crime "infested," Ryan began, "Victor, bear with me for a minute -- to talk about infested, infested.?Mr. President, where's your urban plan for Baltimore and cities like Baltimore? Don't talk about it, be about it."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Ruth Bader Ginsburg is wrong — at least about the future of the Supreme Court

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 28, 2019

By

When trying to appeal to the progressive base of the Democratic party, it is frightening to take on Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. After RBG said that the Supreme Court should not be expanded, however, there’s an opportunity — and even an imperative — to do just that.

This article first appeared in Salon.

As reported by Politico last week, NPR’s Nina Totenberg asked Ginsburg about proposals to expand the court beyond its current membership. The justice responded: "Nine seems to be a good number. It's been that way for a long time. If anything, [court expansion] would make the court look partisan.”

Continue Reading
 
 
 

