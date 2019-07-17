Trump drops swear word in North Carolina — before whining he has ‘no friends’ as president
In a story about how great he is, President Donald Trump told his North Carolina rally audience on Wednesday that a “business person” he knows always hated him. But he’s doing well now anyway because of the president’s policies.
“He came up to me and I said, ‘How are you doing?’ Very warm, you know. ‘Hey, how are you doing. Let’s get out of here,'” Trump recalled.
“And he said, ‘I’m doing good, you are doing good.’ I said, ‘Yeah.’ I said, ‘You know, you don’t like me and I don’t like you, I never have liked you, and you have never liked me. But you are going to support me because you are a rich guy, and if you don’t support me, you are going to be so Goddamn poor, you are not going to believe it.'”
At least two blond women standing behind the president as he was recounting this tale at the rally were visibly shocked.
Trump then spiraled into a rant about how he doesn’t have any friends anymore, now that he’s president.
“I have friends — really good friends — and they’ve always called me Don, Donald. They call me anything, right?” Trump continued.
“And you lose all of your friends when you’re president because they are all afraid to talk to you. Does that make sense? No, it’s true. Except for these six or seven ladies out there, they’re always …they are not intimidated — no, it’s true. I have guys, wonderful friends, New York developers, tough guys, smart guys. They are rich, middle-of-the road, poor. I have everybody. It doesn’t matter. Rich guys call, ‘Mr. President, how are you sir? It’s Richard.’
“‘Oh, hey, Rich. Listen up. This is a guy.'”
“‘Hey, Don, how are you doing, let’s go to dinner!’ ‘Sir, you are doing good, sir?’ I said, ‘Richard, call me Donald like you always did. Always call me Donald.'”
“‘Okay, thank you, Donald. Thank you very much.’ And then 2 minutes later, ‘Mr. President, I’m so grateful.'”
“I lost all my friends! They have choked. Do you know what that is? They have choked. They can’t breathe because people have such respect for the office of the president.”
