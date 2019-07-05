Trump economic adviser smacked down on CNN for boasting the trade war is driving manufacturers back to the US
During an appearance on CNN with host Jim Sciutto, one of Donald Trump’s top economic advisers attempted to skim over the deleterious effects of the president’s trade war by boasting that U.S. companies are moving manufacturing back to the U.S. — only to be fact-checked by the host.
After spending time ducking questions about the president calling the head of the Federal Reserve “loco,” Peter Navarro — Trump’s Director of Trade and Manufacturing Policy — was asked about the trade wars with Mexico and China that have roiled markets and put some companies on the brink of disaster.
“As you know the president is using tariffs as a cudgel to force concessions from China, but China has domestic politics and neither the Chinese people or leaders are going to want to be seen as bullied by the American president,” host Sciutto offered.
According to Navarro, “They [tariffs] are also important insurance policies, they ensure we have continued ongoing good faith negotiations,” before adding that trade negotiations going back to President George W. Bush had failed when negotiating with the Chinese.
“Nothing ever happened,” he complained. “The tariffs are good at helping increase our growth rate, they’re bringing investment to our shores. They’re creating jobs for America, supply chains are moving out of China back home.”
Host Sciutto then brought him up short.
“On that point, the fact is, yes, you have supply chains moving out of China, not they’re not moving back to the U.S. They’re moving to places like Vietnam,” the CNN host lectured. “How is that helping the American worker?”
“Some of it is moving here, some of it is moving to Vietnam, that’s all good,” Navarro shot back.
“Uh, we have fair trade with other countries,” he added before changing the subject and stating that “The American people are solidly behind us,” which is also incorrect based upon recent polling showing that Trump’s trade policies only have a 37 percent approval rate.
Watch below:
CNN
‘Can we have a day with hamburgers and beer without a politician?’: Ex-CIA officer admonishes Trump
Whether or not President Donald Trump's speech was a political statement, former CIA officer Phil Mudd wanted nothing more than to eat his hamburger in peace.
In wake of the Trump rally and speech, Mudd went off on a rant about the day normally dedicated to a celebration of America had to become about his least favorite political figure.
"Let me be subtle here at a professional level 25 years in national security I hate to do," Mudd prefaced. "At a personal level, I hated it more. Let me tell you something, when we are in the midst of July 4th after 9/11 when I was at the CIA I thought we were celebrating the defense of ideals, the right to live free and fair. The right to live according to the documents that our Founding Fathers established, the right to — of every person every citizen in the country to pretend like they can be president, the rate to have economic opportunity. I didn’t realize we were fighting the chance to pay for guns for weapons."
CNN
CNN Pentagon reporter unleashed on Trump: ‘Service to America isn’t a reality TV show’
Pentagon reporter Barbara Starr is a long-time staple in covering the Defense Department, and she was not happy with President Donald Trump's display on Independence Day.
"Well, I think I'm going to be a little bit of a divergent voice from everybody there tonight," Starr said. "This was an event supposed to be at minimum feel good for the country on a holiday. But what strikes me the most — and I feel this way as a reporter covering the military about so much of it of what we see here is that service in the United States military over the decades over the hundreds of years is not a reality TV show."
CNN
Watch Trump bizarrely claim the army retook the airports from the British during Revolutionary War
President Donald Trump appeared to stumble while reading his Fourth of July rally speech Thursday. When talking about the Revolutionary War, he talked about the successes of the U.S. Army closing the airports.
"In June of 1775 the Continental Congress created a unified Army out of the Revolutionary Forces encamped around Boston and New York, and named after the great George Washington, commander in chief," Trump read in his speech. "The Continental Army suffered a bitter winter at Valley Forge, found glory across the waters of the Delaware and seized victory from Cornwallis at Yorktown. Our Army manned the air, it rammed the ramparts, it took over airports, it did everything it had to do and at Ft. McHenry under the rocket's red glare had nothing but victory. When dawn came, the star-spangled banner waved defiant."