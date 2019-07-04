Trump faces furious mockery for getting the name of presidential jet wrong: ‘All aboard Aircraft One!’

President Donald Trump mystified and dismayed Americans by mixing up the name of Air Force One in a carnival-barking tweet drumming up interest in his Fourth of July spectacle.

Trump referred to the presidential jet as “Aircraft One” in the tweet, suggesting that the plane might perform a stunt during Thursday’s event.

Other Twitter users quickly corrected his error, and Trump deleted the tweet and sent out a corrected version about an hour later.

Trump calls Air Force One, which he flies nearly every weekend to Florida to play golf (at a cost of $2-$3 million a trip), "Aircraft One." Because he's an idiot. pic.twitter.com/PKHyvjDxZk
— John Aravosis (@aravosis) July 4, 2019

Trump celebrates July 4th by getting out of bed and tweeting about "Aircraft One".

A while later, somebody gets the nerve up to tell him that it should be "Air Force One".

He deletes the tweets and had another go.#MAGA Make America Guffaw Again pic.twitter.com/3k7Qy3Jzn8
— Faux Mole (@FauxMole) July 4, 2019

"Aircraft One" is what Putin's plane is known as in Russia. https://t.co/cmJ70MDyrA
— Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) July 4, 2019

And just like that, President Trump changes his tweet from "Aircraft One" to "Airforce One."

I suppose the Secret Space Program will remain secret for another day. — covertress (@covertress) July 4, 2019

