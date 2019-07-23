Trump freaks out about Mueller testifying with an attorney

President Donald Trump had a meltdown on Twitter on Tuesday — the night before special counsel Robert Mueller testifies before Congress.

“Just got back only to hear of a last minute change allowing a never Trumper attorney to help Robert Mueller with his testimony before Congress tomorrow,” Trump argued.

“What a disgrace to our system. Never heard of this before,” said Trump, who refused to be interviewed by the special counsel. “Very unfair, should not be allowed.

“A rigged witch hunt,” he argued.

