Trump goes off on Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for having a Spanish name – then lies about her saying ‘evil Jews’

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump addressed Turning Points USA, the right-wing youth group, where he continued to vilify Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and other progressive congresswomen.

“These people have lost all control. Even the Democrats, they laugh, but now they’re getting dragged into a radical left position,” Trump said. “Can’t imagine who’s doing that. But they’re being dragged — they’re being dragged radical left with these people that I believe honestly, I believe they hate our country. Okay?” he said.

“But screaming and shouting, out of control, and then you see they have now another clip, where she’s even worse. This is representing us? This is not what we want representing us, I don’t think,” he said of Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI).

He then singled out Ocasio-Cortez, mocking her name.

“I think it’s why we’re going to have a tremendous victory in 2020. And when I have one of the others — I guess this is Cortez,'” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“‘Sir, her name is Alexandria’ and the guy couldn’t figure out her second name. I’m so funny. I’m being interviewed by — her name is Alexandria,” he said.

“Wait a minute. Wait a minute. Okay,” he never figured it out. I said, “That’s okay. I told him, ‘Just call her Cortez, because I don’t have time to call her by the whole name. It’s too long.”

“You know, you’re doing an interview. But she called our country and our people garbage. She said, “Garbage.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He then turned to Hillary Clinton.

“That’s worse than deplorable. Remember deplorable? Yes you do. Remember, Hillary,” he said.

The crowd proceeded to shout four more years.

ADVERTISEMENT

He returned to Ocasio-Cortez.

“We don’t like when they talk about ‘evil Jews.’ We don’t like when they say horrible things about Israel,” he said.

“And then you don’t have the Democrats fighting for Israel, and they end up passing things that have nothing to do with what the original problem was. You saw that. So I don’t know what they’re going to do. I don’t know.”