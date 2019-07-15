Trump goes off on ‘socialist, communist’ rant saying Democrats are ‘pro Al-Qaeda’

President Donald Trump took his racist comments even further Monday afternoon, saying that Democrats are now pro-terrorism.

“We will never be a Socialist or Communist Country. IF YOU ARE NOT HAPPY HERE, YOU CAN LEAVE!” Trump ranted. “It is your choice, and your choice alone. This is about love for America. Certain people HATE our Country. They are anti-Israel, pro Al-Qaeda, and comment on the 9/11 attack, “some people did something.” Radical Left Democrats want Open Borders, which means drugs, crime, human trafficking, and much more. Detention facilities are not Concentration Camps! America has never been stronger than it is now – rebuilt Military, highest Stock Market EVER, lowest unemployment and more people working than ever before. Keep America Great!”

Socialism is not the same as communism, and the president seems confused about what the two ideologies are. He seems to think that the two are synonymous with liberalism. They are not.

NBC News senior politics editor Beth Fouhy noted that at the end of the week it was released that Trump is losing to every Democratic frontrunner in a 2020 match-up.

She noted that when he sees polls like that, he tends to gravitate more toward his base. Her example was that in 2018 when things began to look difficult for the GOP he turned toward a strategy where he said a caravan of migrants were headed to the U.S. border to invade. That never manifested. Trump has also been claiming that there would be huge ICE raids that would ultimately deport 1 million people. There were only a few arrests over the weekend.

Trump went on to say that Democrats were distancing themselves from the four Congresswomen of color. Pelosi has actually supported them.