Trump has a white-hot Twitter meltdown over the House vote condemning him as a racist

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump kept up his attacks on four Democratic congresswomen Tuesday in another early morning Twitter rant.

The president accused Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ihan Omar, Ayanna Pressley and Rashida Tlaib — whom he called on to leave the U.S. over the weekend — of “spewing” profanity and “hateful” statements, and he urged Democratic leadership to “rebuke” them.

“The Democrat Congresswomen have been spewing some of the most vile, hateful, and disgusting things ever said by a politician in the House or Senate, & yet they get a free pass and a big embrace from the Democrat Party,” Trump tweeted.

House Democrats plan to vote on a resolution condemning the president’s tweets.

“Horrible anti-Israel, anti-USA, pro-terrorist & public shouting of the F…word,” added the president, who frequently swears at campaign rallies, “among many other terrible things, and the petrified Dems run for the hills. Why isn’t the House voting to rebuke the filthy and hate laced things they have said? Because they are the Radical Left, and the Democrats are afraid to take them on. Sad!”

Former Fox & Friends co-host Clayton Morris flees the US as he faces two dozen lawsuits

Published

3 hours ago

on

July 16, 2019

By

Facing more than two-dozen lawsuits alleging he committed real estate fraud, former "Fox & Friends Weekend" co-host Clayton Morris has reportedly fled the United States, according to the Indianapolis Star.

Morris, who previously resided in a $1.4 million home in New Jersey, moved his family to a coastal resort town in Portugal, the newspaper reported, citing a Facebook post from his wife.

Morris's wife and business partner, former MSNBC anchor Natali Morris, told the IndyStar that she and her husband plan to continue fighting the lawsuits from abroad.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump defenders argued his latest tweets weren’t really racist — but he just completely undercut their arguments

Published

4 hours ago

on

July 16, 2019

By

Donald Trump in coal helmet thumbs up

If you try to defend President Donald Trump, you will always end up having the rug pulled out from underneath you. It's a law of nature.

And yet, so many of the president's allies have failed to learn this simple lesson. So when Trump launched a new attack at progressive Democratic lawmakers that was one of his most obviously racist smears, inevitably, some of his defenders tried to deny the obvious truth.

His screed attacked a group of women who have come to define the left wing of the Democratic caucus, which includes Reps. Ilhan Omar (MN), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY), Rashida Talib (MI), and Ayanna Pressley (MA). Though only Omar is an immigrant (she was a refugee from Somalia as a child), Trump seemed to assume all four women of color weren't born in the United States, and most egregiously, he suggested they should "go back" to other countries:

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump is facing massive criticism for his attacks on young women of color in Congress

Published

8 hours ago

on

July 15, 2019

By

US President Donald Trump came under fire from Democrats and even some members of his own Republican Party on Monday after launching an extraordinary xenophobic attack on four progressive Democratic congresswomen.

"All they do is complain," Trump told reporters at a White House event featuring products "Made in America."

"These are people that hate our country," he said of the four lawmakers. "If you're not happy here, you can leave."

Trump also accused the four first-term congresswomen -- who are of Hispanic, Arab, Somali and African American origin -- of having "love" for US "enemies like Al-Qaeda."

Continue Reading
 
 
 

