Trump has a white-hot Twitter meltdown over the House vote condemning him as a racist

President Donald Trump kept up his attacks on four Democratic congresswomen Tuesday in another early morning Twitter rant.

The president accused Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ihan Omar, Ayanna Pressley and Rashida Tlaib — whom he called on to leave the U.S. over the weekend — of “spewing” profanity and “hateful” statements, and he urged Democratic leadership to “rebuke” them.

“The Democrat Congresswomen have been spewing some of the most vile, hateful, and disgusting things ever said by a politician in the House or Senate, & yet they get a free pass and a big embrace from the Democrat Party,” Trump tweeted.

House Democrats plan to vote on a resolution condemning the president’s tweets.

“Horrible anti-Israel, anti-USA, pro-terrorist & public shouting of the F…word,” added the president, who frequently swears at campaign rallies, “among many other terrible things, and the petrified Dems run for the hills. Why isn’t the House voting to rebuke the filthy and hate laced things they have said? Because they are the Radical Left, and the Democrats are afraid to take them on. Sad!”

