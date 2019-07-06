‘Trump has hijacked patriotism — and I’m not here for it’: CNN anchor rips the president for ruining Independence Day
President Donald Trump was slammed on CNN for his controversial “Salute to America” Fourth of July rally.
“But here’s what made me sad this Fourth of July, I’m usually one of those gals who likes to gear up for Independence Day,” S.E. Cupp said. “I like to put on my America tank top, throw a patriotic koozie on an adult beverage and post funny memes to social media like Ronald Reagan riding a velociraptor or Abe Lincoln on a grizzly bear.”
“But for some reason, this year I didn’t feel right doing any of that. Because more than ever, patriotism feels synonymous with Trump. Here’s the deal, Trump has hijacked patriotism — and I’m not here for it,” she explained.
“When the president of the United States turns our democratic ideals on their head, ideals like a free press and free and fair elections — undermining them just to make himself look better, making us doubt our very best assets, he doesn’t want you to love America, he wants you to love him,” she continued.
“In Trump’s mind, he is America. Patriotism means celebrating him. Now, even if you’re a Trump supporter, that should be deeply disturbing! History has shown us a couple of guys like that, they don’t usually end up doing great things,” she reminded.
Watch:
2020 Election
CNN’s Kate Bolduan busts Trump for continually lying about Obama
Following a frantic back and forth with the press during which Donald Trump once again asserted that former President Barack Obama "begged " North Korean strongman Kim Jong-un to meet with him, CNN anchor Kate Bolduan provided an immediate fact-check saying the president was making it up.
During Trump's South Lawn press availability the president was pressed specifically over why he keeps making the claim, which has already been debunked.
Instead, Trump doubled down in a vicious attack on his predecessor.
Breaking Banner
Trump boasts his disastrous July 4th speech will lead to a jump in military enlistments in rambling South Lawn appearance
In a rambling press availability on the White House South Lawn, Donald Trump blamed his fumbling speech on July Fourth on the rain creating havoc with his teleprompter, but said it didn't matter because his words would likely create a boost in military enlistments.
Addressing his speech where he claimed U.S. forces reclaimed the airports from the British during the Revolutionary war, Trump blamed the rain and his teleprompter.
"I can just tell you those people that you see, there are a lot of people in front of the White House, every one of them loved it," Trump said. "I would actually say -- and I want to sort of give a little appreciation. The media loved it, they loved the evening."
CNN
Trump economic adviser smacked down on CNN for boasting the trade war is driving manufacturers back to the US
During an appearance on CNN with host Jim Sciutto, one of Donald Trump's top economic advisers attempted to skim over the deleterious effects of the president's trade war by boasting that U.S. companies are moving manufacturing back to the U.S. -- only to be fact-checked by the host.
After spending time ducking questions about the president calling the head of the Federal Reserve "loco," Peter Navarro -- Trump's Director of Trade and Manufacturing Policy -- was asked about the trade wars with Mexico and China that have roiled markets and put some companies on the brink of disaster.
"As you know the president is using tariffs as a cudgel to force concessions from China, but China has domestic politics and neither the Chinese people or leaders are going to want to be seen as bullied by the American president," host Sciutto offered.