‘Trump has hijacked patriotism — and I’m not here for it’: CNN anchor rips the president for ruining Independence Day

President Donald Trump was slammed on CNN for his controversial “Salute to America” Fourth of July rally.

“But here’s what made me sad this Fourth of July, I’m usually one of those gals who likes to gear up for Independence Day,” S.E. Cupp said. “I like to put on my America tank top, throw a patriotic koozie on an adult beverage and post funny memes to social media like Ronald Reagan riding a velociraptor or Abe Lincoln on a grizzly bear.”

“But for some reason, this year I didn’t feel right doing any of that. Because more than ever, patriotism feels synonymous with Trump. Here’s the deal, Trump has hijacked patriotism — and I’m not here for it,” she explained.

“When the president of the United States turns our democratic ideals on their head, ideals like a free press and free and fair elections — undermining them just to make himself look better, making us doubt our very best assets, he doesn’t want you to love America, he wants you to love him,” she continued.

“In Trump’s mind, he is America. Patriotism means celebrating him. Now, even if you’re a Trump supporter, that should be deeply disturbing! History has shown us a couple of guys like that, they don’t usually end up doing great things,” she reminded.

