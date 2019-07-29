Quantcast
Trump hurls racist abuse at Rev. Al Sharpton: ‘Hates Whites & Cops!’

Published

20 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump targeted another black public figure in an early morning Twitter rant.

The president has been hurling racist abuse at black, Latino and Muslim lawmakers — along with the city of Baltimore — and he next targeted civil rights leader and MSNBC broadcaster Rev. Al Sharpton.

“I have known Al for 25 years,” Trump tweeted. “Went to fights with him & Don King, always got along well. He ‘loved Trump!’ He would ask me for favors often. Al is a con man, a troublemaker, always looking for a score. Just doing his thing. Must have intimidated Comcast/NBC. Hates Whites & Cops!”

Trump was apparently angered that Sharpton was going to visit Baltimore, which Trump has insulted with racist language as part of his efforts to slur Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD).

“Baltimore, under the leadership of Elijah Cummings, has the worst Crime Statistics in the Nation,” Trump continued. “25 years of all talk, no action! So tired of listening to the same old Bull…Next, Reverend Al will show up to complain & protest. Nothing will get done for the people in need. Sad!”

Three killed in Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting, suspected gunman dead

Published

47 mins ago

on

July 29, 2019

By

Three people were killed and at least 15 others injured in a shooting at a major food festival in California on Sunday, police said.

Officers confronted and shot dead the suspect "in less than a minute," said Scot Smithee, police chief of the city of Gilroy, 30 miles (48 kilometers) southeast of San Jose.

Police said it was "still an active crime scene" at the site of the three-day Gilroy Garlic Festival, one of the largest food festivals in the country.

A search for a possible second suspect was ongoing, Smithee said.

‘There was blood everywhere’: Mass shooting with multiple victims at Garlic festival in Gilroy, California

Published

9 hours ago

on

July 28, 2019

By

Another massive shooting has been reported, this time at the infamous Garlic Festival in Gilroy, California.

Gilroy is generally known as the garlic capital of the United States and the annual festival is huge every year.

A video from one attendee shows a huge crowd running for safety.

Witness Miquita Price said that she was mere feet from the white, male shooter, who was carrying an automatic rifle and wearing Army fatigues. She said that she's heard reports of 60 people who were shot and she knows at least one person is dead.

However, another witness reported hearing about 30-40 shots. The local NBC News affiliate reported at least 11 people that were taken by ambulances as of 8 p.m. PST.

