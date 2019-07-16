Trump ignored being condemned by Congress and instead praised Republicans on Twitter for defending his racism

President Donald Trump celebrated on Tuesday night despite the House of Representatives having voted earlier in the day to condemn his racist statements.

By a final vote of 240 to 187, Congress voted for a resolution saying, “Trump’s racist comments have legitimized fear and hatred of new Americans and people of color.”

The resolution said Congress “strongly condemns President Donald Trump’s racist comments that have legitimized and increased fear and hatred of new Americans and people of color by saying that our fellow Americans who are immigrants, and those who may look to the President like immigrants, should “go back” to other countries, by referring to immigrants and asylum seekers as “invaders,” and by saying that Members of Congress who are immigrants (or those of our colleagues who are wrongly assumed to be immigrants) do not belong in Congress or in the United States of America.”

Trump disregarded the outcome and instead focused on the fact that 98 percent of Republicans stood by him despite his statements.

“So great to see how unified the Republican Party was on today’s vote concerning statements I made about four Democrat congresswomen,” Trump wrote after 11 p.m. in Washington, DC.

“The Republican vote was 187-4. Wow!” Trump said, seemingly only caring about how he was doing among the minority party in the House.

So great to see how unified the Republican Party was on today's vote concerning statements I made about four Democrat Congresswomen. If you really want to see statements, look at the horrible things they said about our Country, Israel, and much more. They are now the top, most… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 17, 2019