Bombshell: The secret scheme to get Trump to unleash Saudi nuclear ambitions revealed in new report

Published

1 hour ago

on

On Monday, Democrats on the House Oversight Committee released a report documenting an informal Trump adviser’s financial interest in proposals to sell nuclear technology to Saudi Arabia.

The report documented how Thomas Barrack, a California-based investor and a confidante of the president, worked to ensure that his company, Colony NorthStar, would profit from such a foreign sale of nuclear technology, and then personally advocated for this policy. He also tried to leverage his influence with Trump into a formal position in the administration, including special envoy to the Middle East and the U.S. ambassador to the United Arab Emirates.

The proposal pushed to the Trump administration reportedly involved the construction of dozens of nuclear power plants in Saudi Arabia.

Barrack, who was recently interviewed by federal prosecutors, denies that there was any conflict of interest, and Republicans on the Oversight Committee supported this view in a minority report.

Saudi Arabia is consistently under fire for its human rights record, and this criticism has grown amid its brutal war in Yemen. Despite this, Trump has sought a close relationship with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and has strongly supported ongoing sales of conventional arms to the nation.

Coalition of church leaders warn against ‘Christian nationalism’ and its connection to ‘white supremacy’

Published

7 mins ago

on

July 29, 2019

By

One need only spend some time listening to Sister Mary Scullion (a liberal/progressive Catholic nun and activist in Philadelphia), Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg or members of an African Methodist Episcopalian (AME) congregation to realize that not all Christians identify with the brand of far-right Christian fundamentalism that President Donald Trump has been pandering to. And a group of at least 17 church leaders, united under the name Christians Against Christian Nationalism, has issued a dire warning about the dangers of far-right “Christian nationalism.”

In an official statement, the church leaders took issue with the Christian Right’s incessant attacks on other faiths and efforts to bring about a Christian fundamentalist theocracy in the United States.

The last ‘calm’ and ‘competent’ person just left the Trump admin — should we be afraid?

Published

13 mins ago

on

July 29, 2019

By

Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats

On Monday, Washington Post columnist Michael Gerson broke down the departure of Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats from President Donald Trump's administration — and what the loss of his "calm competence" means for the integrity of intelligence gathering in the United States.

"Coats’s proposed replacement, Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-Tex.) is so manifestly unqualified that he may face confirmation problems with the Senate Intelligence Committee. But this is presumably the point," wrote Gerson. "Trump’s proposed director of national intelligence, his secretary of state (Mike Pompeo), his defense secretary (Mark T. Esper), his acting chief of staff (Mick Mulvaney), and his national security adviser (John Bolton) are leaders who owe their prominence to Trump’s largesse and have no intention of either checking or limiting the president. This was not true of Coats, a former senator and ambassador, former ExxonMobil chief executive Rex Tillerson, four-star generals Jim Mattis and John F. Kelly, and Lt. Gen H.R. McMaster, who served in those same positions, respectively."

Trump should think twice before bringing up the controversial pasts of his critics: Washington Post columnist

Published

21 mins ago

on

July 29, 2019

By

President Donald Trump has a problem with throwing rocks when he lives in a glasshouse, a Washington Post columnist explained on Monday.

"President Trump’s supporters have proved willing to turn a blind eye to big sections of his biography. But as he redirected his social media efforts Monday from describing Baltimore’s challenges to criticizing activist and MSNBC host Al Sharpton, Trump seemed to be hoping to draw attention to Sharpton’s own controversial past," Eugene Scott wrote.

