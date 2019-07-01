Trump is terrified of Harris because he’s scared of ‘clap back’ from ‘strong black women’: CNN’s April Ryan

On Monday, CNN analyst and American Urban Radio Network D.C. bureau chief April Ryan scorched Donald Trump Jr. for retweeting a racist screed that Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) is not a “black American” — and highlighted just how terrified the Trump team is of the freshman senator.

“Eerily familiar, isn’t it?” Ryan told “The Situation Room” host Wolf Blitzer. “President Trump began his political career with Birtherism, and that gave him basically the Oval Office. He began that way, and now his son is trying to throw this at another black person who is of mixed race, but who was born in this nation. No one questions President Trump when he talks about his father was ‘born in Germany,’ or even Ted Cruz.”

“But let’s get back to this,” said Ryan. “Kamala Harris is a threat to this White House because she is a black woman. This president has a problem with strong black women, or black women period. End of story. And then watching her in those debates, Kamala Harris showed that, as the young people say, the clap back. She had a clap back when she went after Joe Biden, and she definitely showed in this first round of debates that she could stand toe-to-toe with Donald Trump and give him what he gives her. So she is a threat to them in more ways than one.”

Watch below: