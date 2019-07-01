Trump is terrified of Harris because he’s scared of ‘clap back’ from ‘strong black women’: CNN’s April Ryan
On Monday, CNN analyst and American Urban Radio Network D.C. bureau chief April Ryan scorched Donald Trump Jr. for retweeting a racist screed that Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) is not a “black American” — and highlighted just how terrified the Trump team is of the freshman senator.
“Eerily familiar, isn’t it?” Ryan told “The Situation Room” host Wolf Blitzer. “President Trump began his political career with Birtherism, and that gave him basically the Oval Office. He began that way, and now his son is trying to throw this at another black person who is of mixed race, but who was born in this nation. No one questions President Trump when he talks about his father was ‘born in Germany,’ or even Ted Cruz.”
“But let’s get back to this,” said Ryan. “Kamala Harris is a threat to this White House because she is a black woman. This president has a problem with strong black women, or black women period. End of story. And then watching her in those debates, Kamala Harris showed that, as the young people say, the clap back. She had a clap back when she went after Joe Biden, and she definitely showed in this first round of debates that she could stand toe-to-toe with Donald Trump and give him what he gives her. So she is a threat to them in more ways than one.”
‘All you have to do is Twitter flirt’ with Trump to get him to do what you want: Congressman
A Democratic Congressman accused President Donald Trump of refusing to adhere to a "mature" international policy.
"Look, this is a politics of foreign policy driven by this president's deep, dark insecurities," Rep. Max Rose (D-NY) told CNN's Jake Tapper Monday. "Apparently, at this point, all you have to do is Twitter-flirt with this president and compliment his hair and you could get whatever you want."
He called it nothing more than theatrics, noting it was "disappointing" to see an American president stoop to this level. Rose went on to say that there was no clear negotiation or clear strategy from the Trump administration. Meanwhile, China is being left in the dark.
Former emissary to North Korea horrified to see Ivanka Trump taking the place of actual diplomats
Bill Richardson, the former governor of New Mexico and a former U.S. emissary to North Korea, was not pleased to see Ivanka Trump accompanying her father to the G-20 summit.
"I think what is disturbing is that he doesn’t have seasoned diplomats like Ambassador Bill Burns briefing him," Richardson told CNN on Monday.
"The president is obviously very comfortable with the Saudi leader, with Vladimir Putin, with Kim Jong-un. And what about our allies? What about Macron and the European Union and Germany, that could try to help us navigate through the situation with Iran.
"I don’t like Iran. I wish they would stop helping terrorists in Syria and Yemen. But I think this nuclear deal -- we never should have pulled out. Iran was complying and now they’re pulling out and where do we go from here?" Richardson continued.