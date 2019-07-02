Trump itching for a fight over July 4th military parade as part of a larger strategy: Ex-RNC staffer
President Donald Trump wants a fight over his decision to celebrate American Independence with a military parade, former Republican Party communications director Doug Heye told CNN’s Jake Tapper.
Heye admitted that he too had concerns about Trump’s decision to send tanks and other military equipment through the streets of Washington in the name of patriotism. He said that it isn’t typically how Americans celebrate Independence Day. However, he noted that Trump seems to want to turn this into a fight more than anything.
“But I would caution everyone, this is what we do with Donald Trump,” he continued. “There is an old Frank Sinatra song, ‘I’ve Heard that Song Before.’ We hear this song with Trump. He breaks a norm and then he uses that criticism to say, ‘You’re questioning my patriotism!’ It is what he rallies around. It is the cultural fight that he wants, whether it is this or what we saw in the debate with all of the Democrats raising hands for insurance for illegal migrants, for health care, or Nike and Betsy Ross which nobody would have thought of 48 hours ago. This is the fight he wants.”
Many of those critical of Trump’s decision to hold a military-style rally for Independence Day say that it isn’t just about breaking norms but belittling the holiday, which is supposed to celebrate America’s declaration for independence from England. It isn’t a holiday about the military, rather that is Memorial Day, Veterans Day and other key military-focused events. Independence Day is about the American forefathers who stood up to overlords to form a “more perfect union.”
At the same time, Trump’s decision to politicize the military for the event means significant costs associated with it. According to the New York Times, moving and guarding the tanks will require staff at a time many troops are home with their families for the Independence Day holiday.
Similarly, the funds spent for this display of military strength could have been used to fund everything from caring for homeless veterans, buying needy veterans clothes or shoes, helping them get jobs and more.
Watch the comments below:
