Trump: It’s not free speech if journalists ‘write bad’ stories about me that make me ‘angry’

President Donald Trump’s “Social Media Summit” was attended by a slew of right wing extremists, conspiracy theorists, and bigots, so he had the support of the room when he slaughtered the First Amendment.

Trump told attendees Thursday afternoon that it’s not free speech if reporters write bad stories about him if he doesn’t like or agree with the facts, and then becomes “angry” at it.

“So to me, free speech is not when you see something good and then you purposely write bad, to me that’s very dangerous speech, and you become angry at it,” Trump told attendees. “But that’s not free speech.”

As usual, Trump also took time to attack the mainstream media.

“I don’t think that the mainstream media is free speech either, because it’s so crooked, it’s so dishonest.”

And he then lobbed a thinly-veiled threat.

“We’re just not going to allow it to happen like this. We’re not going to be silenced.”

Jonathan Chait at New York Magazine adds that Trump also said: “I’m directing my administration to explore all regulatory and legislative solutions to protect free speech and the free speech rights of all Americans.”

Watch: