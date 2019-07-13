Quantcast
Trump launches ugly attack on Andrew McCabe over book detailing the FBI’s work looking into Russian collusion

Donald Trump was up and running on Twitter again on Saturday morning, this time attacking Andrew McCabe, the former deputy director of the FBI.

Trump’s beef this time is a book published by the former FBI man detailing the work of the agency “In the Age of Terror and Trump.”

Linking to a Judicial  Watch announcement that they are filing a “FOIA lawsuit against the DOJ for records of communications between the FBI & former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe,” the president called McCabe “a major sleazebag,” and made more unsubstantiated accusations against him.

“Andy McCabe is a major sleazebag. Among many other things, he took massive amounts of money from Crooked Hillary reps, for wife’s campaign, while Hillary was under “investigation” by FBI!” Trump wrote.

Trump the storyteller: His gift for narrative is why he may win again

Donald Trump is one of the best storytellers in recent political memory because of his skill in manipulating the emotions of the audience.

Trump enraptures and titillates his fans, true believers, and other followers.

Trump terrifies, upsets and enrages his detractors, critics and people of conscience.

This article first appeared in Salon.

Trump's Fourth of July event was a great example of these gifts.

On that day, Donald Trump hijacked what should be an inclusive, nonpartisan civic holiday for his own craven, power-hungry and narcissistic purposes. To that end, Trump offered up a pathetic and childish military spectacle — one in which he embodied the state, and the country's generals publicly pledged fealty to him. Throngs of faithful waited in the rain to be anointed by their Great Leader. He then spun a story about a country under siege by enemies, one only he can save — presumably by putting migrants and refugees in concentration camps.

Trump is still so mad at Jeff Sessions he may torpedo his rumored Senate campaign

President Trump is still stewing over former Attorney General Jeff Sessions' recusal from the Russia investigation, which led to the appointment of special counsel Robert Mueller. As a result, the Trump and may bring down Sessions’ rumored Senate bid before it even begins.

Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Ala., told The Hill on Thursday that he spoke with Sessions about challenging the possibility of challenging Democratic Sen. Doug Jones next year but that the president was “not on board” with the idea.

