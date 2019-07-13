Trump launches ugly attack on Andrew McCabe over book detailing the FBI’s work looking into Russian collusion

Donald Trump was up and running on Twitter again on Saturday morning, this time attacking Andrew McCabe, the former deputy director of the FBI.

Trump’s beef this time is a book published by the former FBI man detailing the work of the agency “In the Age of Terror and Trump.”

Linking to a Judicial Watch announcement that they are filing a “FOIA lawsuit against the DOJ for records of communications between the FBI & former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe,” the president called McCabe “a major sleazebag,” and made more unsubstantiated accusations against him.

“Andy McCabe is a major sleazebag. Among many other things, he took massive amounts of money from Crooked Hillary reps, for wife’s campaign, while Hillary was under “investigation” by FBI!” Trump wrote.

You can see the tweet below:

Andy McCabe is a major sleazebag. Among many other things, he took massive amounts of money from Crooked Hillary reps, for wife’s campaign, while Hillary was under “investigation” by FBI! https://t.co/bHweiBBj7z — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 13, 2019