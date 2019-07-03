Trump ‘ordered’ DOJ to reverse course and take Census question directly to the Supreme Court: report

President Donald Trump reportedly ordered the Department of Justice to continue fighting to add a citizenship question on the 2020 Census.

Fox 5 NY’s Mike Sachs reported the reversal on Wednesday.

“The DOJ reversed course to Judge Hazel, told them that they’ve been ‘ordered’ to try to get the citizenship question back on the census and that no final decision has been made yet, but their ‘current plan’ is to go directly to [the Supreme Court] to bless whatever they decide,” Sacks reported.

On Tuesday, the DOJ surrendered on the issue, but then Trump tweeted angrily on the subject.