Trump outrageously attacks Rep. Elijah Cummings as a ‘racist’ then demands he thank the president for helping black people

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump continued his racist attacks on Baltimore, Maryland and Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD) Sunday.

“There is nothing racist in stating plainly what most people already know, that Elijah Cummings has done a terrible job for the people of his district, and of Baltimore itself. Dems always play the race card when they are unable to win with facts. Shame!” Trump exclaimed on Twitter.

The comments are remarkably similar to his arguments made after he was denounced for his racist tweets on four congresswomen of color. Trump’s tactic seems to be the “I know you are but what am I” approach to political discourse.

“If racist Elijah Cummings would focus more of his energy on helping the good people of his district, and Baltimore itself, perhaps progress could be made in fixing the mess that he has helped to create over many years of incompetent leadership. His radical ‘oversight’ is a joke!” Trump said in a tweet several minutes later.

“Under the Trump Administration, African American unemployment is the lowest (best) in the history of the United States. No President has come close to doing this before! I also created successful Opportunity Zones. Waiting for Nancy and Elijah to say, ‘Thank you, Mr. President!’” Trump closed.

It’s unclear if he’s demanding people of color worship him inspite of his racism or he’s attempting to convince people of color he isn’t racist because they have a job.

Either way, it’s renewed calls that the president is a racist for the second weekend in a row.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
close-image