Trump plays ‘small ball’ because he can’t get a big hit on anything: Democratic Congressman
Rep. Anthony Brown (D-MD) accused the president of being unable to hit a home run on any of the promises he made in 2016. Instead, he’s playing “small ball.”
Using a baseball metaphor, Brown explained that President Donald Trump isn’t exactly the heavy hitter he wants to pretend he is.
“I think the president is playing political small-ball. He’s a small-baller on the political field,” said Brown in an MSNBC interview. “What I mean by that is he gets no big wins, home runs or base hits when it comes to health care and infrastructure or any other important policy matters that the American people have focused on.”
While Trump is running on a campaign slogan of “promises made, promises kept,” the reality is he hasn’t been able to accomplish the overwhelming amount of promises he made to his supporters.
“So he plays to his base, and it’s small-ball,” Brown explained. “So, anything he can do to kind of advance his political agenda, which right now seems to be already focused on re-election for 2020, that’s where he’s going to be. So, he uses my four colleagues as the targets of his, you know, his basically racist comments, Tweets and statements.”
Watch Brown’s analysis below:
