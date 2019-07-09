Quantcast
Trump pushing conspiracy theory that Mueller was a ‘hitman’ in a plot to ‘frame’ the president

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump is once again pushing conspiracy theories on his Twitter account.

On Tuesday, Trump posted a clip from Fox News of his television defense attorney, Rudy Guiliani, calling special counsel Robert Mueller a “hitman.”

Fox News personality Sean Hannity asked Giuliani a whataboutism question, wondering why others weren’t investigated instead of the president.

“Because he didn’t care about the truth,” Giuliani argued. “He was a hitman.”

Trump quoted Giuliani as claiming, “the reality is that this was a plot from the very beginning to frame Trump…”

Watch:


