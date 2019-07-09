Trump pushing conspiracy theory that Mueller was a ‘hitman’ in a plot to ‘frame’ the president
President Donald Trump is once again pushing conspiracy theories on his Twitter account.
On Tuesday, Trump posted a clip from Fox News of his television defense attorney, Rudy Guiliani, calling special counsel Robert Mueller a “hitman.”
Fox News personality Sean Hannity asked Giuliani a whataboutism question, wondering why others weren’t investigated instead of the president.
“Because he didn’t care about the truth,” Giuliani argued. “He was a hitman.”
Trump quoted Giuliani as claiming, “the reality is that this was a plot from the very beginning to frame Trump…”
Watch:
“The reality is that this was a plot from the very beginning to frame Trump….” @RudyGiuliani pic.twitter.com/tMyNEPppm6
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 10, 2019ADVERTISEMENT
CNN
Rose O’Donnell reveals her one big trick for dealing with Trump
In a Tuesday interview with CNN's Chris Cuomo, comedian and former television host Rosie O'Donnell gave Speaker Nancy Pelosi some advice on how to deal with President Donald Trump.
"We need to have people come together and come up with ideas that make us humane and also someone who respects justice and we could do both," said CNN host Chris Cuomo about the border crisis. "But, I’m telling you, Rosie, the thing that you’re doing this Friday and getting out and getting people to care so they start pushing Congress to do their jobs and make sure there’s oversight, that is a key ingredient in making it better."
Breaking Banner
WATCH: Maddow reveals ‘scoop’ of sex assault of a child — reported in Trump’s detention camp in Yuma
MSNBC revealed a blockbuster new story on Monday's "The Rachel Maddow Show" that resulted from a tip the host received.
Maddow's team worked with NBC News reporters Jacob Soboroff and Julia Ainsley for the bombshell report on one of the administration's concentration camps in Yuma, Arizona.
The report details the collective punishment of the detainees after they protested the conditions.
But even more shocking is a reported sexual assault.
"This one, I’ll tell you in advance, this one is disturbing. It concerns a 15-year-old girl," Maddow reported.
The host read directly from the Significant Activity Report.
Breaking Banner
Trump and Jeffrey Epstein were the only two guests at a party with 28 women flown in for the ‘entertainment’: NYT report
A new report from the New York Times on Tuesday revealed new details about the years-long friendship between President Donald Trump and the convicted sex offender and financier Jeffrey Epstein.
The most bizarre revelation was the account of a party, told by Florida businessman George Houraney, at which Trump and Epstein were the only guests:
It was supposed to be an exclusive party at Mar-a-Lago, Donald J. Trump’s members-only club in Palm Beach, Fla. But other than the two dozen or so women flown in to provide the entertainment, the only guests were Mr. Trump and Jeffrey Epstein.