Trump pushing conspiracy theory that Mueller was a ‘hitman’ in a plot to ‘frame’ the president

MSNBC revealed a blockbuster new story on Monday's "The Rachel Maddow Show" that resulted from a tip the host received.

Maddow's team worked with NBC News reporters Jacob Soboroff and Julia Ainsley for the bombshell report on one of the administration's concentration camps in Yuma, Arizona.

The report details the collective punishment of the detainees after they protested the conditions.

But even more shocking is a reported sexual assault.

"This one, I’ll tell you in advance, this one is disturbing. It concerns a 15-year-old girl," Maddow reported.

The host read directly from the Significant Activity Report.