Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump rages at ‘wacky’ British ambassador and ‘foolish’ Theresa May in extended Twitter meltdown

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump launched another rant against the United Kingdom after its U.S. ambassador’s blunt assessments of his administration as “inept” and “dysfunctional” were leaked.

Trump has been tweeting against Sir Kim Darroch, insisting the U.S. would not work with him again, and British prime minister Theresa May after the diplomatic memos were leaked.

“The wacky Ambassador that the U.K. foisted upon the United States is not someone we are thrilled with, a very stupid guy,” Trump tweeted Tuesday morning. “He should speak to his country, and Prime Minister May, about their failed Brexit negotiation, and not be upset with my criticism of how badly it was handled.”

He again attacked May’s handling of Britain’s vote to exit the European Union, and then finished the rant by thanking himself for a job well done.

“I told @theresa_may how to do that deal, but she went her own foolish way – was unable to get it done,” he continued. “A disaster! I don’t know the Ambassador but have been told he is a pompous fool. Tell him the USA now has the best Economy & Military anywhere in the World, by far and they are both only getting bigger, better and stronger…..Thank you, Mr. President!

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump rages at ‘wacky’ British ambassador and ‘foolish’ Theresa May is extended Twitter meltdown

Published

1 min ago

on

July 9, 2019

By

President Donald Trump launched another rant against the United Kingdom after its U.S. ambassador's blunt assessments of his administration as "inept" and "dysfunctional" were leaked.

Trump has been tweeting against Sir Kim Darroch, insisting the U.S. would not work with him again, and British prime minister Theresa May after the diplomatic memos were leaked.

"The wacky Ambassador that the U.K. foisted upon the United States is not someone we are thrilled with, a very stupid guy," Trump tweeted Tuesday morning. "He should speak to his country, and Prime Minister May, about their failed Brexit negotiation, and not be upset with my criticism of how badly it was handled."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Rudy Giuliani brutalized by former FBI colleagues for ‘shameful’ attachment to Trump

Published

34 mins ago

on

July 9, 2019

By

Rudy Giuliani has disappointed and infuriated his former colleagues in the U.S. Attorney's office in Manhattan.

Giuliani served five years in that role, overseeing federal prosecution in Manhattan, and then famously moved on to serve two terms as New York City's mayor, but these days he's confounding his former colleagues with his wild TV appearances defending President Donald Trump from various investigations, reported The Daily Beast.

“I have heard not one person defend him,” said Mary Shannon Little, a former assistant U.S. Attorney who worked with Giuliani on high-profile corruption cases. “Rudy’s behavior has sparked a particular kind of outrage. He might as well be Roy Cohn.”

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Ted Cruz angrily dropped F-bomb as Fox News turned on him and backed Trump — who he compared to Mussolini: New book

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 9, 2019

By

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) watched bitterly as Fox News threw its support behind Donald Trump's presidential campaign, according to a new book.

Tim Alberta, chief political correspondent of Politico, detailed Cruz's frustration with the conservative news network during his own 2016 presidential bid in the forthcoming book, American Carnage: On the Front Lines of the Republican Civil War and the Rise of President Trump, which was excerpted by The Guardian.

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

LEARN MORE
close-image