Trump rages at ‘wacky’ British ambassador and ‘foolish’ Theresa May in extended Twitter meltdown

President Donald Trump launched another rant against the United Kingdom after its U.S. ambassador’s blunt assessments of his administration as “inept” and “dysfunctional” were leaked.

Trump has been tweeting against Sir Kim Darroch, insisting the U.S. would not work with him again, and British prime minister Theresa May after the diplomatic memos were leaked.

“The wacky Ambassador that the U.K. foisted upon the United States is not someone we are thrilled with, a very stupid guy,” Trump tweeted Tuesday morning. “He should speak to his country, and Prime Minister May, about their failed Brexit negotiation, and not be upset with my criticism of how badly it was handled.”

He again attacked May’s handling of Britain’s vote to exit the European Union, and then finished the rant by thanking himself for a job well done.

“I told @theresa_may how to do that deal, but she went her own foolish way – was unable to get it done,” he continued. “A disaster! I don’t know the Ambassador but have been told he is a pompous fool. Tell him the USA now has the best Economy & Military anywhere in the World, by far and they are both only getting bigger, better and stronger…..Thank you, Mr. President!