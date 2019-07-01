Trump signals bad news coming out of New York in extended rant against state investigations

President Donald Trump signaled possible new findings might be coming from investigators in New York state in a Monday afternoon Twitter rant.

The president sent out three tweets attacking the state’s Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Attorney General Letitia James claiming harassment against his family and their businesses.

“It is very hard and expensive to live in New York,” Trump began. “Governor Andrew Cuomo uses his Attorney General as a bludgeoning tool for his own purposes. They sue on everything, always in search of a crime. I even got sued on a Foundation which took Zero rent & expenses & gave away more money than it had.”

“Going on for years, originally brought by Crooked Hillary’s Campaign Chair, A.G. Eric Schneiderman, until forced to resign for abuse against women,” he continued. “They never even looked at the disgusting Clinton Foundation.”

“Now Cuomo’s A.G. is harassing all of my New York businesses in search of anything at all they can find to make me look as bad as possible,” the president added. “So, on top of ridiculously high taxes, my children and companies are spending a fortune on lawyers. No wonder people and businesses are fleeing New York in record numbers!”

