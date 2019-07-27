Quantcast
Trump smears lawmaker Elijah Cummings and his district in ugly Twitter rant accusing him of corruption

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump launched an ugly attack on Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD) Saturday morning, calling his district “a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess,” and accusing him of corruption.

Once again attacking a Democratic lawmaker of color, Trump tweeted, “Rep, Elijah Cummings has been a brutal bully, shouting and screaming at the great men & women of Border Patrol about conditions at the Southern Border, when actually his Baltimore district is FAR WORSE and more dangerous. His district is considered the Worst in the USA.”

He then added, “As proven last week during a Congressional tour, the Border is clean, efficient & well run, just very crowded. Cumming District is a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess. If he spent more time in Baltimore, maybe he could help clean up this very dangerous & filthy place. Why is so much money sent to the Elijah Cummings district when it is considered the worst run and most dangerous anywhere in the United States. No human being would want to live there. Where is all this money going? How much is stolen? Investigate this corrupt mess immediately!

You can see the tweets below:

