Trump tells youth group: ‘I have the right to do whatever I want as president’
President Donald Trump on Tuesday claimed that the U.S. Constitution gives him the right “to do whatever I want.”
Trump made the remarks at a event sponsored by the conservative youth group Turning Point USA.
“Then I have an Article 2, where I have the right to do whatever I want as president,” he told the youth group.
Experts do not agree with Trump’s interpretation of his Article 2 powers.
Watch the video below.
TRUMP: "Then I have an Article 2, where I have the right to do whatever I want as president."
(Article 2 does not in fact empower the president to do whatever they want.) pic.twitter.com/qIFP1AbHw6
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 23, 2019
Trump tells youth group: ‘I have the right to do whatever I want as president’
President Donald Trump on Tuesday claimed that the U.S. Constitution gives him the right "to do whatever I want."
Trump made the remarks at a event sponsored by the conservative youth group Turning Point USA.
"Then I have an Article 2, where I have the right to do whatever I want as president," he told the youth group.
Watch the video below.
TRUMP: "Then I have an Article 2, where I have the right to do whatever I want as president."
(Article 2 does not in fact empower the president to do whatever they want.) pic.twitter.com/qIFP1AbHw6
‘He will be great’: World reacts to Britain’s PM to-be Boris Johnson
Britain's main allies congratulated Boris Johnson on Tuesday after he won a party leadership vote that will see him become Britain's next prime minister, but the EU warned of challenging times ahead over Brexit.
Here are some of the initial reactions from home and abroad to Johnson's victory:
- 'He will be great' -
"Congratulations to Boris Johnson on becoming the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. He will be great!" US President Donald Trump tweeted.
Trump has declared himself a big fan of Johnson.
Last week he predicted Johnson would fix what Trump called the "disaster" that outgoing Conservative Prime Minister Theresa May had triggered in trying to lead Britain out of the European Union.
Trump goes off on Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for having a Spanish name – then lies about her saying ‘evil Jews’
On Tuesday, President Donald Trump addressed Turning Points USA, the right-wing youth group, where he continued to vilify Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and other progressive congresswomen.
"These people have lost all control. Even the Democrats, they laugh, but now they’re getting dragged into a radical left position," Trump said. "Can’t imagine who’s doing that. But they’re being dragged — they’re being dragged radical left with these people that I believe honestly, I believe they hate our country. Okay?" he said.
"But screaming and shouting, out of control, and then you see they have now another clip, where she’s even worse. This is representing us? This is not what we want representing us, I don’t think," he said of Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI).