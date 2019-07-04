Quantcast
Trump trashes Justin Amash on his way out of the GOP: ‘Dumb and disloyal — a total loser!’

Published

2 hours ago

on

On Thursday, President Donald Trump took to Twitter to lash out at Michigan Rep. Justin Amash, who announced hours before that he was “declaring his independence” from the Republican Party:

Amash, a staunch libertarian who was elected in the Tea Party wave of 2010, has been increasingly at odds with the president. Following former special counsel Robert Mueller’s report, he became the only Republican to say Trump committed impeachable acts, arguing that the report contained ample evidence the president obstructed justice.

The tension with his colleagues led him to abandon the House Freedom Caucus, the far-right congressional faction he helped found in 2015.

Noam Chomsky nails the ‘acid satire’ of Trump conducting foreign policy off Fox & Friends bulletins

Published

16 mins ago

on

July 4, 2019

By

Noam Chomsky doesn't see any evidence that President Donald Trump is pursuing a hidden strategy on foreign policy, but instead reacts on a daily basis to the flattery and provocations that come though his favorite TV show.

The famed linguist and political scientist pointed to a recent piece by Deadspin editor David Roth, who described the "spectacle" of experts trying to parse Trump's actions as "pure acid satire" because there was no hidden meanings or strategic vision to examine, reported Truthout.

Trump celebrates the Fourth of July by spending his 200th day golfing on one of his own courses

Published

16 mins ago

on

July 4, 2019

By

On the morning of the Fourth of July, the White House press pool reported that President Donald Trump arrived at the Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia.

With this, MSNBC producer Kyle Griffin noted that the president marked a significant milestone: his 200th day at one of his own golf properties since taking office.

This is a big one: According to NBC's count, Trump has now been at a Trump golf course 200 days of his presidency. https://t.co/jq9MnNb6mM

— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) July 4, 2019

Shouted down: Voters give Indiana Republican an earful on Mueller and Medicare for All

Published

46 mins ago

on

July 4, 2019

By

On Wednesday, Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) held a town hall meeting with constituents in Fort Wayne, Indiana — and according to KPC News, it did not go well for him, as attendees shouted him down on numerous issues.

Local citizens did not care for Banks' proposal for deep 14 percent across-the-board discretionary spending cuts that exempted national defense. When asked about debt relief for student loans, he replied, "Why should anybody pay off student loans for someone else?" One man who said he was drowning in student debt replied furiously, "How am I supposed to survive? Why is defense spending not touched?"

