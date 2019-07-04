Trump trashes Justin Amash on his way out of the GOP: ‘Dumb and disloyal — a total loser!’

On Thursday, President Donald Trump took to Twitter to lash out at Michigan Rep. Justin Amash, who announced hours before that he was “declaring his independence” from the Republican Party:

Great news for the Republican Party as one of the dumbest & most disloyal men in Congress is “quitting” the Party. No Collusion, No Obstruction! Knew he couldn’t get the nomination to run again in the Great State of Michigan. Already being challenged for his seat. A total loser! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 4, 2019

Amash, a staunch libertarian who was elected in the Tea Party wave of 2010, has been increasingly at odds with the president. Following former special counsel Robert Mueller’s report, he became the only Republican to say Trump committed impeachable acts, arguing that the report contained ample evidence the president obstructed justice.

The tension with his colleagues led him to abandon the House Freedom Caucus, the far-right congressional faction he helped found in 2015.