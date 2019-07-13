Trump unironically claims ‘ineffective and stupid’ are not what Republicans want — as he brags the GOP loves him

President Donald Trump went on a Twitter rant about the Republican Party after a day of golf on Saturday.

“People like Paul Ryan almost killed the Republican Party. Weak, ineffective and stupid are not exactly the qualities that Republicans, or the citizen of our Country, were looking for,” Trump argued.

Two minutes after posting about Republicans not wanting “weak, ineffective and stupid,” Trump bragged about his approval rating among Republican voters.

“94 percent approval rating in the Republican Party, an all-time high,” Trump bragged.

