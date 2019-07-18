Trump was caught on tape using the N-word on ‘The Apprentice’ — and the recording still exists: Authors
Recorded evidence exists of President Donald Trump using a racial slur on the set of his NBC reality TV show, according to the authors of a new book — and it wouldn’t be too difficult to obtain.
Allen Salkin and Aaron Short, authors of the new book “The Method to the Madness,” told MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that a producer from “The Apprentice” told them on the record that Trump used a racial slur in reference to a black contestant in the show’s first season.
“If you’re talking about racism today, if you want final, audible evidence that Trump is a racist,” Salkin said, “you can ask Bill Pruitt, who was named in our book, an ‘Apprentice’ producer, who says on the record that Trump used the N-word backstage on a tape that you could probably get to explain his hiring decision on the first season of ‘The Apprentice.'”
Pruitt’s recollection matches claims made by former “Apprentice” contestant Omarosa Manigault, who also served as a White House adviser.
“On this phone conversation, I was told exactly what Donald Trump said — yes, the N-word and others in a classic Trump-goes-nuclear rant — and when he’d said them,” said Manigault, who said she has heard the recording. “During production he was miked, and there is definitely an audio track.”
Salkin said the contestant Trump referred to with the slur could probably get that tape by suing the show’s executive producer, Mark Burnett.
“If Kwame Jackson, the candidate who was not hired, were to file a lawsuit perhaps in discovery against Mark Burnett, MGM and maybe NBC, he could force MGM to open that archive and we could know for sure if there was a tape,” Salkin said. “Sam Nunberg, who was Trump’s close adviser, like I said 114 on-the-record sources in the book, says if such a tape were to emerge it would change the outcome of the 2020 election.”
CNN
Ex-GOP rep. blasts his own party over racist Trump rallies: ‘Republicans are going to get wiped out in 2020’
Former Republican Congressman Joe Walsh warned his fellow party members on Thursday that they would "get wiped out in 2020" if they failed to denounce the racism seen at Trump rallies.
Walsh told CNN's Brianna Keilar that Trump voters who chanted "send her back" to Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) are full of "hatred."
"It’s ugly, it’s racist, it’s anti-American, and it ought to be denounced," Walsh said. "And Brianna, it should have been denounced by the president last night. But he’s not capable of it.
CNN
‘The president is lying’: Trump gets immediately debunked by CNN after claiming he stopped ‘send her back’ chant
President Donald Trump said Thursday that he stopped the North Carolina rally crowd from chanting "send her back" during a rant about Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN). But CNN immediately called him out for the false claim.
"I didn’t like that they did it and I started speaking very quickly," Trump told the press. "Excuse me. Really? If you would have heard, there was a tremendous amount of noise and action and everything else. I started very quickly. And I think you know that. Maybe you’re giving me too much credit. You’re used to giving me too much credit. Thank you, everybody. I will try. I will certainly try, yes."
Breaking Banner
Trump’s racism isn’t a grand plan to win in 2020 — he’s just a ‘blithering idiot’: GOP strategist
President Donald Trump over the last week has made overtly racist attacks on four Democratic women of color, which has led to speculation that the president believes using racism is the key to winning reelection in 2020.
However, Republican strategist Stuart Stevens, who is currently working for Trump primary challenger Bill Weld, says it would be a mistake to confuse Trump's bigoted impulses with a well thought out battle plan.
"There is always this need to attribute this master plan to Trump because otherwise, you have to come to terms with the fact that he’s a blithering idiot," Stevens said in an interview with the Huffington Post.