Trump’s 2020 Census scandal becomes hot issue for Democrat in key US Senate race
The decision by the Trump administration to replace all of their lawyers on the 2020 Census case after losing at the Supreme Court has become a political issue in one of the most closely-watched U.S. Senate races in the country.
On Monday, DOJ attorneys Kate Bailey, Marsha Edney, Stephen Ehrlich, Carol Federighi, John Griffiths, Martin Tomlinson, Carlotta Wells, and former DOJ attorney Brett Shumate withdrew from the 2020 Census case and were replaced by DOJ attorneys Christopher Bates, Glenn Girdharry, Colin Kisor, David Morrell, Christopher Reimer and Daniel Schiffer.
That has now become a campaign issue in Colorado, where Republican Sen. Cory Gardner is running for re-election in 2020. Gardner is widely considered to be the Republican most in danger of losing his Senate seat.
Gardner is being challenged by John Walsh, whose service as the U.S. Attorney for Colorado during the Obama administration gives him credibility to speak on the topic with authority.
“It’s deeply disturbing to me to see the Trump Administration replacing career DOJ attorneys with others more willing to pursue Trump’s political agenda. That’s not how our Justice Department is meant to work,” Walsh posted on Monday.
“Decisions should be informed by facts and the law, not the President’s twitter feed,” he explained.
