Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump’s base is a ‘cult’ that may never be deprogrammed: report

Published

1 min ago

on

On Saturday, The Daily Beast’s Kelly Weill posted an analysis of President Donald Trump’s base, and what their recent behavior, which “experts say resembles a cult or totalitarianism,” says about the country’s political health.

“Trump has long stoked bigoted grievances among his followers, but the Greenville rally saw him act as a more overt radicalizer than ever before,” wrote Weill. “And with a portion of Trump’s fanbase now openly clamoring for the physical removal of several prominent Democrats of color, experts are questioning whether the country can repair the damage — even if Trump loses in 2020.”

It is an open question how many people who chanted “Send her back” about Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) are true believers.

“Some people might be there because they genuinely believe in this ideology,” New York University professor Mary Beth Altier was quoted as saying. “Some may be questioning those beliefs. They’re toying with them, and they go because a friend brought them or they think it’d be cool to go. They go and get swept up. People start chanting, are you going to be the only one standing there not chanting?”

Nonetheless, it is clear that at least some of the president’s fans will defend whatever behavior he engages in reflexively, as the CNN panel of “Trumpettes” demonstrated vividly. And even worse, Trump’s behavior appears to be sparking violence.

ADVERTISEMENT

“During a March 2016 rally, Trump asked fans to eject protesters, calling on them to ‘get ‘em out of here,'” wrote Weill. “Matt Heimbach, a neo-Nazi who was later instrumental in 2017’s deadly white supremacist rally in Charlotteville, complied, assaulting a black protester. In October, a Florida man sent 16 pipe bombs to politicians, news outlets, and public figures who have been critical of Trump. The bomber had attended Trump rallies and described them as ‘like a new found drug.’ Trump’s election has coincided with a marked spike in hate crimes, and a rise in overt white supremacist action.”

Part of the problem, noted Weill, is that in today’s media environment, it is possible to entirely filter out people with opposing political viewpoints and build more and more insular networks of like-minded supporters to reinforce one’s views.

As Altier warned, deprogramming them will be especially difficult because the very thing that appears to be radicalizing them — Trump’s rallies — might also be the only thing containing their radicalization.

ADVERTISEMENT

“While people saying these things is awful and they may radicalize other people, if we quash their ability to say them, my research shows they may become more violent because they can’t express those grievances,” she said. “It’s a catch-22.”


Report typos and corrections to [email protected].

Send confidential news tips to [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Donald Trump is gambling racism will win for him in 2020

Published

36 mins ago

on

July 20, 2019

By

Can we retire the phrases, “double-down” and “triple-down” please? Trump made them meaningless this week as he repeatedly made racist attacks on the four female Democratic members of congress who have become known as “The Squad.” They are the four women who got themselves elected to congress and together represent 2.9 million Americans.

This article first appeared in Salon.

Just to put that in perspective, 15 states have populations smaller than the number represented by Alexandria Ocasio Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, and Rashida Talib of Michigan. Trump’s racist attacks on the four members of congress implied that they are not adequately “American.” In fact, three of them are citizens born in this country, and one, Ilhan Omar, came here at the age of 10 and is a naturalized citizen. Trump’s demand that they “go back” to their countries of origin, apart from its obvious racism, belies the fact that they symbolically represent a huge swath of the American population which Trump doesn’t count among his supporters.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Stephen Miller wants zero refugee admissions in 2020 — and he might just get it

Published

60 mins ago

on

July 20, 2019

By

Trump adviser Stephen Miller, a hardline immigration hawk who has quietly taken over the administration’s border policy, is pushing to stop all refugee admissions to the United States.

This article first appeared in Salon.

Miller allies urged the administration to slash refugee admissions to zero during a key meeting with security officials last week, Politico reported. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services official John Zadrozny and State Department refugee chief Andrew Veprek, whom Politico described as “proxies” for Miller, argued that the government needs to severely limit the number of refugees allowed to enter the U.S., due to unspecified “security concerns.”

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump keeps up racist attacks by promoting fan praising him for ‘send her home’ rally chant by his ‘big and patriotic crowd’

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 20, 2019

By

In an early morning tweet where it appears Donald Trump is trying to have it both ways, the president writes he was not "particularly happy " with the racist "send her home" chant at his North Carolina rally, while at the same time retweeting a fan who encouraged him to make the attacks on immigrants his new 2020 campaign slogan.

The president wrote: "As you can see, I did nothing to lead people on, nor was I particularly happy with their chant. Just a very big and patriotic crowd. They love the USA!"

However the clip the president included came with the encouragement: "New Campaign slogan for #2020? 'Don’t love it? Leave it!' Send her back is the new lock her up. Well done to #TeamTrump."

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

Special Whitelist Offer! Get Raw Story Investigates for $6.99/mo. Through July 27.
LEARN MORE
close-image
Join Me. Try Raw Story Investigates for $1. Invest in Journalism. Escape Ads.
LEARN MORE
close-image