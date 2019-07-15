Trump’s campaign is spending massively at his own businesses — and even more on lawyers

President Donald Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign filed their latest campaign finance reports on Monday.

Anna Massoglia, a researcher at the money in politics watchdog group Open Secrets, dissected the numbers and made two startling discoveries.

In the three months covered, from April through June, Trump’s campaign and affiliated joint fundraising committees spent $326,094.24 at Trump businesses, including six figures at both Mar-a-Lago and Trump Hotel DC.

Trump’s campaign also spent over $1.3 million on legal bills. He spent approximately $7 million on legal bills in 2018, Massoglia noted.

In all, Trump’s campaign spent one out of every ten dollars on lawyers.

NEW: Trump's 2020 re-election campaign & joint fundraising committees with the RNC have all submitted FEC filings for Q2⁠—revealing Trump's campaign & JFCs paid $326,094.24 to Trump businesses since April with 6 figures paid to Mar-a-Lago & another 6-figure sum to Trump Hotel DC pic.twitter.com/PiyDHYDoBd — Anna Massoglia (@annalecta) July 16, 2019

Trump's new @FEC filing discloses spending $1.3M+ on legal consulting since April⁠—not counting another $34.9k+ from JFCs with the RNC⁠—meaning President Donald Trump's 2020 reelection campaign has spent $2+ MILLION paying legal fees in 2019 alone on top of around $7M last year pic.twitter.com/4Rv7LgYK67 — Anna Massoglia (@annalecta) July 16, 2019

More than $1 in every 10 Trump's 2020 re-election campaign spent in Q2 went to legal consulting, totaling over $1.3 million, according to new FEC filings. Trump Corp was paid $32.1k+ legal fees. Jones Day—Trump's former White House counsel Don McGahn's law firm—got over $34.9k. — Anna Massoglia (@annalecta) July 16, 2019