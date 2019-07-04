Trump’s kids skipping out on president’s Fourth of July celebration as rain soaks area: CNN
President Donald Trump was insistent that huge crowds and VIPs be on hand for what he hoped would be a massive rally. The Trump family, however, is taking a backseat.
Normally, the first lady would host a large White House event with food and a gathering of government officials and friends. Instead, the Trump administration decided to hold the rally.
“The other adult Trump children we saw so much of, there’s Ivanka Trump, of course in the news last week for her attendance over in Asia. She will not be there,” said CNN White House reporter Kate Bennett. “Apparently — neither will Donald Trump, Jr., neither will Eric Trump. The other Trump adult child would be Tiffany Trump. She’s expected to attend.”
The younger Trump attends law school at Georgetown University in Washington, DC.
“It’s certainly not the Trump family celebration,” Bennett continued. “It’s just — appears that this is a break for Mrs. Trump during her summer festivities. She likes to plan these things. This is a picnic typically that happens at the White House as it has for years and years.”
Trump’s big July Fourth rally delayed as thunderstorms bear down on Washington
President Donald Trump's Fourth of July rally was officially delayed, according to CNN on Thursday afternoon.
According to the network, the thunderstorms bearing down on Washington, D.C. was the culprit.
The weather was already anticipated, so it is unclear if Trump simply didn't care or didn't have another option for his big rally.
The aerial flyovers from aircraft was scheduled for the early evening, and that may be delayed or halted entirely if the storms persist.
According to CNN's Jim Acosta, the weather is expected to clear, but until it does, the event is delayed.
Another unpopular president tried to turn around his low numbers with a Fourth of July celebration — it didn’t end well
President Donald Trump may hope that by throwing a giant military parade and giving a grand speech this Fourth of July, he will impress people enough to turn around his dismal polling numbers.
If so, there is a historical example that the president might want to take as a cautionary tale: President Harry Truman.
As presidential historian Douglas Brinkley explained to CNN's Dana Bash on "Inside Politics," Truman — at the nadir of his popularity — tried to turn his image around with a similar grand statement on the Fourth of July. And he ultimately decided not to run for re-election at all.