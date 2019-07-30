Quantcast
Trump’s lawsuit to block the release of his taxes successfully delays New York effort: report

Published

2 hours ago

on

The state of New York will not hand over President Donald Trump’s state tax returns, the New York Times‘ Albany bureau chief tweeted on Tuesday.

New York Attorney General Letitia James “says New York won’t hand over Trump’s state tax returns — which have not been requested by federal committees — until jurisdiction question is settled,” Jesse McKinley reported.

Judge Carl Nichols had set a Tuesday deadline for the parties to reach a “compromise” in the lawsuit.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
