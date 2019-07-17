Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump’s racist tweets were premeditated — and a preview of what’s to come in 2020

Published

2 hours ago

on

President Donald Trump’s racist tweets against a quarter of Democratic congresswomen are a coordinated strategy, according to his confidantes — and there’s more to come in the next year.

The president is knuckling down on a race-baiting strategy intended to drive older, white evangelical voters to the polls in 2020, and last weekend’s tweets are a preview of those efforts, reported Axios.

Trump knows those voters won’t abandon him, no matter what he does or says, but he wants to make them angrier and angrier at younger Democrats like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

“He watches Fox News and knows AOC, in particular, is catnip to old, white voters, especially men,” the website reported. “She is young, Hispanic, female and a democratic socialist — a 4-for-4 grievance magnet. Last week, AOC got nearly as much online attention as all 2020 Democrats combined.”

Political scientist Carlos Algara found that, in 2018’s midterm elections, white Democrats with the highest levels of racial resentment were likely to vote for Republican candidates.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump believes Hispanic voters who went through the legal immigration process agree with his views, and he’s hoping to eke out a narrow re-election win by driving angry white and Hispanic voters to the polls with racist and inflammatory rhetoric.

The president has told aides he’s pleased with the Democratic reaction to his attacks on “the squad,” because he’s “marrying” the Democratic leadership to them — and he plans to do the same to the party’s nominee next year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

House Democrats still haven’t sued the White House for ignoring subpoenas — here’s why

Published

26 mins ago

on

July 17, 2019

By

House Democrats still haven't used their strongest weapon to force President Donald Trump's top officials to testify before Congress -- but they insist their fight against the White House is proceeding as planned.

The Democratic majority has issued subpoenas and contempt citations the White House has ignored, but so far they haven't sued the Trump administration to make current and former officials available for questioning, reported Politico.

“Right now, we’re kind of in a wind-up phase,” Rep. Hank Johnson (D-GA), who sits on the Judiciary Committee. “When litigation is filed, then the game begins.”

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘I’m white’: GOP lawmaker calls himself a ‘person of color’ to distract from Trump’s racist tweets

Published

45 mins ago

on

July 17, 2019

By

Rep. Mike Kelly, a Republican U.S. congressman from Pennsylvania, insisted that he is a "person of color" because he is white.

In an interview with Vice News, Kelly was asked about President Donald Trump's tweets targeting four non-white Democratic congresswomen: Ilhan Omar (MN), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY), Ayanna Pressley (MA) and Rashida Tlaib (MI).

"Why do we get wrapped around the axle about everything he says," Kelly opined. "Listen, he's not a politician."

According to the congressman, charges of racism against the president are "way beyond the pale" even though he told the congresswomen to "go back" to their countries of origin.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

CNN’s Tapper hammered for decrying anti-Semitic hate crimes one day after inviting a neo-Nazi on his show

Published

48 mins ago

on

July 17, 2019

By

CNN's Jake Tapper on Wednesday tried to draw more attention to anti-Semitic hate crimes in New York -- only to get hammered by many of his Twitter followers for inviting neo-Nazi leader Richard Spencer on his show on Tuesday.

In a Wednesday morning tweet, Tapper posted a link to a new Tablet Mag piece about Jews in New York being targeted and attacked.

"As the leading targets of hate crimes, Jews are routinely being attacked in the streets of New York City," Tapper wrote, quoting from the piece. "So why is no one acting like it’s a big deal?"

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

LEARN MORE
close-image